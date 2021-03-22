A Baker City man was jailed after he allegedly crashed his car into another vehicle early Saturday morning, March 20 and then drove away.
Josiah Arenas, 19, of 930 East St., is charged with felony hit and run, reckless driving and three counts of recklessly endangering another person. The incident happened about 2:01 a.m. at Auburn Avenue and Oak Street, according to a press release from the Baker City Police Department.
A woman told police that she was driving, with her two minor children in the car, when another vehicle crashed into her car and then drove away.
The driver and one of her children sustained minor injuries, and her car had to be towed.
Police identified Arenas as a suspect “with community help along with anonymous reports,” according to the press release.
About 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, police found a silver 2008 Chevrolet Impala that is connected to Arenas and that had crash damage consistent with the collision earlier that day.
Police interviewed Arenas at his home about 8 p.m. Saturday. Officers recognized him as a man who had walked past the accident scene during the investigation, according to the press release.
According to the press release, Arenas admitted to being the other driver, and police arrested him at 8:08 p.m.
