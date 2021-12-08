Baker man accused of burglary Baker City Herald Dec 8, 2021 Dec 8, 2021 Updated 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Baker City man is accused of first-degree burglary, a Class A felony, and multiple misdemeanor charges for a Nov. 8 incident in Baker City.Juan Pablo Burgos, 60, was arrested Dec. 3 in Baker City, the day after a Baker County grand jury indicted him.Burgos remains in the Baker County Jail on $15,000 bail. He could be released by posting 10% of the bail amount.According to the indictment, Burgos on Nov. 8 entered a Baker City dwelling, damaged property and subjected the woman living there to “offensive physical contact.”He is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, and one count each of first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree criminal mischief, and harassment.Burgos is scheduled to enter a plea to the charges on Dec. 27 at 1:30 p.m. in Baker County Circuit Court. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
