A Baker City man is accused of first-degree burglary, a Class A felony, and multiple misdemeanor charges for a Nov. 8 incident in Baker City.

Juan Pablo Burgos, 60, was arrested Dec. 3 in Baker City, the day after a Baker County grand jury indicted him.

Burgos remains in the Baker County Jail on $15,000 bail. He could be released by posting 10% of the bail amount.

According to the indictment, Burgos on Nov. 8 entered a Baker City dwelling, damaged property and subjected the woman living there to “offensive physical contact.”

He is charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, and one count each of first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree criminal mischief, and harassment.

Burgos is scheduled to enter a plea to the charges on Dec. 27 at 1:30 p.m. in Baker County Circuit Court.

