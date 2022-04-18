A Baker City man was arrested Saturday morning, April 16, after leading police on a vehicle chase that officers ended due to unsafe speeds on wet, slushy roads.
Rudy Saarheim, 35, was arrested about 10:41 a.m. in the 2900 block of Seventh St.
He is accused of reckless driving, attempting to elude, third-degree escape and violating a restraining order.
It was the restraining order issue that started the incident on a snowy morning when about three inches of snow fell in Baker City.
Baker City Police were called at 8:55 a.m. to a report of a restraining order violation in the 2900 block of Seventh St.
Police determined that Saarheim was in violation, as he was less than 150 feet from the address listed on the restraining order.
Saarheim was sitting in a vehicle, and after police told him he was under arrest, he drove away while an officer was holding onto the open door of the vehicle.
Baker City Police and deputies from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office pursued Saarheim on city streets and speeds slower than the posted limit, according to a press release from Baker City Police.
But when Saarheim reached 10th Street he increased his speed as he continued north out of the city on Highway 30 toward Haines.
“Baker City Police terminated the pursuit due to the hazardous road conditions and the speeds (Saarheim) was traveling at,” according to the press release.
Saarheim returned to the address on Seventh Street at about 10:41 a.m. Saturday, and Baker City Police responded again.
Saarheim was outside of his vehicle, and “he again did not comply with commands,” according to the press release. He “was taken to the ground by Baker City Police and he was taken into custody. No injuries were reported from the arrest.”
