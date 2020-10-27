A Baker City man was cited for possession of methamphetamine Thursday, Oct. 22, after police conducted a warrant search of his apartment.
Members of the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team and uniformed Baker City Police Department officers found about 3 grams of methamphetamine in a search of Robert Stanley Olp’s home in an eastside apartment complex Thursday.
Olp, 36, of 2920 Elm St., Apartment No. 3, was cited and released about 9 a.m. Thursday. Olp and his 5-year-old daughter were the only people in the apartment when it was searched, Baker City Police Lt. Ty Duby stated in a press release.
Department of Human Services’ Child Welfare workers were notified of the incident, Duby said.
The Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team includes members of the Baker City Police Department and the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. The team is supported by the Baker County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon State Police.
