A Baker City man was hurt Saturday afternoon, Aug. 28, when the ATV he was riding rolled down a steep slope in the Wallowa Mountains northeast of Baker City.

Verle Cote, 67, was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City, according to a press release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

Cote was in fair condition on Monday morning, Aug. 30, according to a hospital spokesman.

The accident was reported at 2:34 p.m. on Saturday. It happened off Forest Service Road 67 near Boulder Park, along Eagle Creek.

The caller told the dispatcher that the terrain was steep and that recovering the injured rider would likely require a technical rope rescue team.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue Team was activated at 2:44 p.m., and five volunteers traveled to the site along with sheriff’s deputies.

Police learned that Cote was riding a 2021 Can Am ATV along Phillips Ditch when it rolled down a bank.

Search and Rescue volunteers set up a rope system and were able to pull Cote up the bank where he was treated and taken by side-by-side to the ambulance, about three miles from the accident site.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the U.S. Forest Service and Eagle Valley Ambulance, according to the press release.

