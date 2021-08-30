top story Baker man hurt in ATV rollover Baker City Herald Aug 30, 2021 Aug 30, 2021 Updated 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Volunteers from the Baker County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team set up a rope system to move Verle Cote up a steep slope. Baker County Sheriff’s Office/Contributed Photo Volunteers from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team set up a rope system to move Verle Cote up a steep slope. Buy Now Members of the Baker County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team had to ride ATVs along an irrigation ditch to reach the accident scene on Saturday, Aug. 28. Baker County Sheriff’s Office/Contributed Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baker City HeraldA Baker City man was hurt Saturday afternoon, Aug. 28, when the ATV he was riding rolled down a steep slope in the Wallowa Mountains northeast of Baker City.Verle Cote, 67, was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City, according to a press release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.Cote was in fair condition on Monday morning, Aug. 30, according to a hospital spokesman.The accident was reported at 2:34 p.m. on Saturday. It happened off Forest Service Road 67 near Boulder Park, along Eagle Creek.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterThe caller told the dispatcher that the terrain was steep and that recovering the injured rider would likely require a technical rope rescue team.The Baker County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue Team was activated at 2:44 p.m., and five volunteers traveled to the site along with sheriff’s deputies.Police learned that Cote was riding a 2021 Can Am ATV along Phillips Ditch when it rolled down a bank.Search and Rescue volunteers set up a rope system and were able to pull Cote up the bank where he was treated and taken by side-by-side to the ambulance, about three miles from the accident site.The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the U.S. Forest Service and Eagle Valley Ambulance, according to the press release. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
