A Baker City man was sentenced Thursday, Sept. 16 to 55 months in state prison after pleading guilty to three counts of identity theft and one count of failure to appear.

James Dewayne Reedy, 55, was sentenced by Judge Matt Shirtcliff in Baker County Circuit Court

Reedy admitted buying items at several Baker City businesses with credit cards that don’t belong to him, District Attorney Greg Baxter said.

The cases were investigated by the Baker City Police Department.

Michael Spaulding, chief deputy district attorney, prosecuted Reedy.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.