A 32-year-old Baker City man who was driving while intoxicated when he crashed near Baker City on Nov. 30, 2020, killing one of his passengers, was sentenced to 60 months in prison on July 21 after pleading guilty to several charges.
Mathew Guy Schlett was sentenced by Judge Thomas B. Powers.
Tahnee Main, 36, died in the one-car crash on Pocahontas Road near Washington Gulch Road.
Main was riding in the front passenger seat of the 2013 Toyota Highlander that Schlett, of 1660 East St., was driving at around 11 p.m.
Schlett failed to make a sharp curve, causing the vehicle to roll. It landed on its passenger side in a field.
Main died at the scene. Schlett sustained minor injuries. Two juveniles who were also passengers sustained serious injuries.
A grand jury indicted Schlett in January 2021 on charges of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, third-degree assault, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person, in addition to driving while under the influence of intoxicants.
Schlett pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, third-degree assault, one count of recklessly endangering and DUII.
The 60-month prison sentence was for criminally negligent homicide, a Class B felony. Powers also sentenced Schlett to 34 months on the third-degree assault conviction, but the sentence was concurrent, meaning it didn’t add to his time in prison.
The manslaughter and reckless driving charges, and one recklessly endangering count, were dismissed in a plea agreement. Schlett will be under post-prison supervision for five years.
The manslaughter charge was the most serious; had Schlett been convicted of that crime, he would have been sentenced to 75 months in prison with no chance for early release.
He could earn a reduction in the 60-month sentence with good behavior, as criminally negligent homicide does not carry a mandatory minimum sentence.
Greg M. Baxter, Baker County district attorney, said he considered multiple factors in agreeing to the plea deal, including that Schlett admitted his guilt and that he had no criminal history.
Baxter also noted that one of Main’s relatives addressed Judge Powers prior to sentencing, noting that no punishment could bring back Main.
Baxter said he was echoing that statement in a comment he made in a press release.
“There are no winners in a case like this,” Baxter said. “A harsher punishment won’t bring back the victim or cure the injuries suffered by the juvenile victims. This is an example of how many lives can be affected by one person’s decision to drink and drive.”
Baxter lauded law enforcement officers who investigated the case, including members of the Baker City Police Department, Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, La Grande Police Department and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.