A Baker City man who had previous felony convictions was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to 95 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a gun.
Jacob Kyle Grammon, 26, will also have three years of supervised probation after his release.
Grammon was arrested on April 27, 2021, in an Ontario motel room following an investigation by the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team into drug distribution and firearms charges.
During a search warrant of the motel room and a vehicle, police found more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine, about 3 ounces of heroin and about 1 1/2 ounces of what was suspected to be fentany, along with other items “indicative of narcotics trafficking,” according to the Baker City Police.
Police, including officers from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, also found a loaded 9 mm handgun in Grammon’s waistband when he was arrested. Police also found during the search another 9 mm pistol and two AR-15 semiautomatic rifles. One of the rifles had a shortened barrel that is illegal without federal documentation, and a 50-round drum magazine.
Officers from the Baker and Malheur county sheriff’s offices and Oregon State Police were also involved in the investigation.
Grammon was charged in federal court, and on May 20, 2021, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted Grammon for possession with intent to distribute meth and heroin, illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Grammon pleaded guilty on May 16, 2022, to the charge of illegally possessing a firearm.
The case was prosecuted by Marco A. Boccato, an assistant U.S. attorney.
In a press release Wednesday, Aug. 24, Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby acknowledged Grammon’s sentence, writing that “this case represents what law enforcement can accomplish in addressing violent crime as a result of drug and gun trafficking.”
“Over the past several years law enforcement has seen a significant uptick in large drug seizures that included methamphetamine and fentanyl,” Duby wrote. “Overdose deaths are up drastically, and drug traffickers are more commonly carrying firearms.”
Duby wrote that the Baker City Police Department remains a member of the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team.
Duby noted that Baker City Police on July 6 arrested Jason Lee Troyer, 46, a suspect in an investigation by the Narcotics Enforcement Team. During the arrest, Troyer, who had a statewide felony warrant for parole violation, had a Sig Sauer 9mm handgun.
On Monday, Aug. 22, Troyer pleaded guilty in Baker County Circuit Court to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 20 months in a state prison.
Chief Deputy Michael Spaulding of the Baker County District Attorney’s office prosecuted the case.
