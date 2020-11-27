Baker Middle School has announced its honor roll for the fall.
The asterisk denotes a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Eighth grade
Jose Armenta*, Benjamin Ashton, Colton Birmingham, Daniel Brown, Palmer Chandler, Kadyn Child, Rebecca Craigmile*, Ashlyn Dalton*, Tessa Feeley, Kevin Gutierrez-Dealy, Sofia Hanson*, Olivia Jacoby*, Annastasia Johnson, Hannah Lay, Jaxon Logsdon*, Jessica Mercado, Zane Morgan, Emylia Myer*, Brooklyn Rayl*, Anastacio Rodriguez, Alexis Rupel*, Eowyn Smith*, Sadie Stampflee, Tiyana Stevens, Luke Tracy, Antonio Washington*, Peyton Waters, Jayden Whitford, Lillyanna Wilson, Alexander Wise, Paige Wolfe
Seventh grade
Claire Bachman, Sage Baker, Athena Bork, Kegan Bott*, Nolan Briels*, Ashlyn Child*, Jasmine Cole, Dylan Conklin, Andie-Jo Craigmile, Sage Cuzick, Landon Dougherty, Harris Gaslin*, Talon Gyllenberg*, Gage Hatfield, Henry Hester, Riley Hurliman, Alex Jaca, Dean Jobes, Taylor Johnson, Elijah Jones, Jack Joseph*, Daniel Maldonado*, Jake McClaughry*, Kathryn Murphy, Elissa Nilsen, William O’Connell, Gwendolyn Rasmussen, Kara Regan*, Andrew Richards, Reagan Ritter*, Leona Rose, Erelah Rosin, Chase Roy, Reese Roys, Madelyn Rudi, Gracie Spike*, Clayton Stevens, Wayland Thomas, Ella Wilde*, Roman Zickgraf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.