Baker City Police are investigating a report of first-degree sexual assault involving two teenagers.
Police Chief Ray Duman said both the male suspect and the female victim are younger than 18.
The two teens knew each other, Duman said. The crime is alleged to have happened between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday at a Baker City home.
The suspect has been turned over to juvenile authorities and was transported to the juvenile detention center at the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility (NORCOR) in The Dalles on Sunday. He was scheduled for arraignment Monday afternoon.
Duman said the victim’s mother reported the crime. The girl was taken to the emergency room at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center where a sexual assault examination was completed, he said.
