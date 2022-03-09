The Baker Rural Fire Protection District, which covers much of Baker Valley between Haines and Baker City as well as Western Heights, will ask voters in the district to approve a 5-year property tax levy.
The measure will be on the May 17 ballot.
The district does not include properties inside the Baker City limits.
The levy would increase property taxes for residents within the district by $1 per $1,000 of assessed property value over five years. That means the owner of a home with an assessed property value of $250,000 (which is not the same as the real market value) would pay an additional $250 per year during the levy’s 5-year duration.
If voters approve the levy, it would expire after five years unless the district decided to seek a renewal, and voters agreed to do so.
According to the measure, which the district filed with the County Clerk’s office on Tuesday, March 8, the last day to get a measure on the May 17 ballot, the levy would raise an estimated $182,000 the first of the five years.
The amounts would increase to $187,500, $193,000, $199,000 and $204,500 for the four subsequent years, the increases based on estimates of rises in property values.
Collin Kaseberg, president of the fire district’s board of directors, said the district, since it was formed in 1983, has relied almost solely on a permanent property tax levy of 67 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
That levy, which has never been increased and would continue even if voters approve the new 5-year levy, yields about $125,000 per year now, although Kaseberg said after reductions for people who pay early and other factors, the district actually receives a little more than $100,000.
Over the decades, he said, the significant amount of home construction and population growth in the district, which includes the Pine Creek and Goodrich Creek areas at the west end of the valley, where dozens of small parcels have been sold, has resulted in a boost in the district’s workload.
Costs have also increased for equipment — turnouts for a single firefighter cost about $3,500, Kaseberg said, and must be replaced at least every decade.
The district’s fleet also includes a total of 72 tires, with an average replacement cost of $600 per tire, he said.
Although the surge of construction has boosted the district’s tax base and thus its revenue, it hasn’t kept pace with inflation and other factors, Kaseberg said.
He said he understands the potential for the timing of the levy request, a month or so after the district announced that it was buying a building as its main fire station, might make it more difficult to persuade district voters to approve the levy.
“It’s a big concern to all of us” on the board, Kaseberg said.
But he said the district would have sought the 5-year levy regardless of the purchase of the station, which is on 23rd Street in the Elkhorn View Industrial Park in northwest Baker City, south of the Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative headquarters.
The levy is needed to keep the district’s service level consistent, Kaseberg said, which is a separate issue from the station.
The $650,000 purchase of the new station was needed because the long-term lease for the district’s station on Pocahontas Road — it also has stations on Lindley Lane east of the freeway and on Pine Creek Road — is expiring. Kaseberg said it is very unlikely that the owner of the Pocahontas Road building would extend the lease, and building a new station would be much more expensive — possibly in the $3 million range — than buying the 23rd Street building, which formerly housed Cutter’s Edge, which made fire rescue saws.
Kaseberg said the district has received $50,000 from the Leo Adler Foundation to help buy the station.
“That was huge — we’re very appreciative,” he said.
In addition, Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative (OTEC) received a $650,000 package — a $350,000 loan and $300,000 revolving grant — for the Baker Rural District’s station purchase.
The district will repay all of the money to OTEC. The $300,000 that’s from the grant will be available to be loaned again to other local projects, according to OTEC.
The district will have an open house at the new fire station, 3855 23rd St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, both to show residents the new station and answer questions about the levy measure.
