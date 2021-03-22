Some rural property owners in Baker Valley could save money on their fire insurance due to the Baker Rural Fire Protection District’s effort to augment its firefighting capabilities.
The District, which includes much of the unincorporated parts of Baker Valley south of Haines and north and west of Baker City, has improved its Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating from 8B to 5, said Sean Lee, chief of the volunteer district.
Some insurance companies — but not all — base their rates in part on the ISO rating, said Collin Kaseberg, president of the board of directors for the fire district.
He urges property owners in the district to check with their insurance provider on whether the district’s rating change could result in a rate cut.
Kaseberg said the ISO bases its rating on multiple factors, including the level of equipment and training of the department that provides fire protection for a property.
He said one of the ISO’s main issues when it rated the Baker Rural Fire Protection District was the volume of water the district could put on a fire.
According to the ISO’s website, to qualify for a rating lower than 8B, a district must be able to supply at least 250 gallons per minute for a two-hour duration, and the water must be available within five minutes of the arrival of the first engine.
To meet that standard, Kaseberg said the Baker Rural district recently bought two used pumper tender trucks, one capable of hauling 3,000 gallons of water, the other 2,500 gallons.
Those tenders can either serve as a tender, supplying water to other firefighting apparatus, or act as pumper trucks, as each is equipped with a pump, Kaseberg said.
The dual-purpose nature of the trucks is vital in a rural district since it, unlike, say, Baker City, doesn’t have a system of fire hydrants to provide a constant supply of water.
Kaseberg said the district’s volunteer firefighters had weekly drills for about two months to prepare for the ISO review that led to the rating change.
