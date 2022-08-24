The Baker Rural Fire Protection District, which came just short of passing a 5-year property tax levy in the May election, will try again Nov. 8.
But this time the district is asking voters for less money.
The May levy would have boosted property taxes within the district, which covers much of Baker Valley between Haines and Baker City, but not either city, by $1 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The measure failed by 362 votes to 329.
The most common concern district officials heard this spring was that the levy would cost property owners too much, said Collin Kaseberg, a member of the district’s board of directors.
The measure on the Nov. 8 ballot reflects the financial complaints, Kaseberg said.
This version calls for boosting property taxes by 75 cents for $1,000 of assessed value.
For the owner of a property with an assessed value of $250,000 (assessed value is different from real market value, the latter typically a higher figure), the new levy would boost taxes by $187.50 per year during the levy’s 5-year duration.
That’s $62.50 less per year than the levy that failed in May — a difference of $312.50 over the life of the levy.
Kaseberg said the board, after reviewing the May election results and considering the concerns district residents cited, decided it was necessary to trim the amount requested through the levy.
He said the new levy is a “bare bones” request, raising just enough to keep the district operating as it is.
Reducing the tax increase, and thus cutting the revenue the levy would raise, any more wouldn’t solve the district’s budget issues, Kaseberg said.
The failed May levy would have boosted the district’s budget by an estimated $182,000 the first year, with amounts projected to increase, due to rising property values, to $187,500, $193,000, $199,000 and $204,500 for the four subsequent years — a total of $966,000.
The new, smaller levy would produce an estimated $726,000 over 5 years — $240,000 less.
District’s budget issues
Kaseberg said the district, since it was formed in 1983, has relied almost solely on a permanent property tax levy of 67 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
That levy, which has never been increased and would continue even if voters approve the new 5-year levy, yields about $125,000 per year now, although Kaseberg said after reductions for people who pay early and other factors, the district actually receives a little more than $100,000.
Since the district was created 39 years ago, its workload has increased due to significant population growth, particularly along the base of the Elkhorn Mountains in the Pine Creek, Goodrich Creek and other areas, Kaseberg said.
Costs have also increased for equipment — turnouts for a single firefighter cost about $3,500, Kaseberg said, and must be replaced at least every decade.
The district’s fleet also includes a total of 72 tires, with an average replacement cost of $600 per tire, he said.
Although the surge of construction has boosted the district’s tax base and thus its revenue, it hasn’t kept pace with inflation and other factors, Kaseberg said.
New fire station not involved
Kaseberg acknowledged this spring, before the May election, that the timing wasn’t ideal, since the district had recently announced that it was buying a building to serve as its man fire station.
But he said the district would have sought the 5-year levy regardless of the purchase of the station, which is on 23rd Street in the Elkhorn View Industrial Park in northwest Baker City, south of the Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative headquarters.
The new levy is needed to keep the district’s service level consistent, Kaseberg said, which is a separate issue from the station.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.