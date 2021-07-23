Baker County’s first large-scale composting facility has been operating for about a month at Baker Sanitary Service’s landfill southeast of Baker City.
David Henry, president of Baker Sanitary Service, said the operation started composting its initial batch of yard debris about four weeks ago.
It takes about eight weeks to complete a batch, and Henry said the composting process is somewhat of a “pilot program” right now until he figures out the right combination of organic material, weather and temperature to produce the desired composted mulch.
“When you think of how many chances you get to tweak the process, you’re not getting a ton of chances,” Henry said. “I expect for the first year or two, there’ll be a lot of learning what works and what doesn’t and taking the time to get to where we get the product that we really want.”
Tree trimming services, yard cleaning services and the general public can bring brush, leaves and limbs to the landfill.
A worker combines the debris with organic materials and covers it with a tarp for about a month.
The batch is then completely turned over in order to remix the material and make it more homogenous. It sits for two weeks like that with the tarp, and then two more weeks without the tarp.
Periodically turning the batch ensures that every bit of material reaches the heat in the middle, which can get up to 160 degrees under the tarp. Garrett Virtue is the landfill manager at Baker Sanitary Service, and he’s in charge of turning and managing the batches.
After eight weeks, the batch is moved to another location where it can begin the two- to three-month maturation process. The material breaks down into a product that resembles what buyers are used to seeing when they purchase compost. Eventually, Henry plans to use worm fertilizer called vermicast to improve the process. But he’s not quite there yet.
“That’s still our end goal,” Henry said. “I think at this point, it’ll probably be next spring.”
Henry plans to test the benefit of the finished product before selling it to commercial ranchers and farmers, and even vineyards and orchards that desire a high-quality compost. Eventually, he’d like to sell it to customers directly out of Baker Sanitary Service.
“We’re just early enough that we don’t know what the final product is going to look like and there might need to be adjustments,” Henry said. “But the goal would be to have some sort of product that has a market value, and that would have some form of being available to customers.”
The facility is also able to compost food waste, although Henry has not started reaching out to restaurants and grocery stores to solicit their material. It will essentially be the same process, but more challenging because the food waste can attract birds and rodents, and emit odors, if not managed properly.
The Baker County Planning Commission modified Baker Sanitary Service’s conditional use permit for the landfill in August 2020 to allow the composting facility.
“We just wanted to be slightly innovative and try to be ahead of the curve there and see what options could come out of that experimentation,” Henry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.