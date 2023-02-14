The base salary for a teacher in the Baker School District will increase by more than $21,000, a nearly 56% increase, based on a schedule the Baker School Board approved Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The Baker Education Association, the union that represents district teachers, had already ratified the new schedule, which will take effect July 1 of this year.

