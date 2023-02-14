The base salary for a teacher in the Baker School District will increase by more than $21,000, a nearly 56% increase, based on a schedule the Baker School Board approved Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The Baker Education Association, the union that represents district teachers, had already ratified the new schedule, which will take effect July 1 of this year.
The new four-tier schedule, with a lowest salary of $60,000, replaces a 16-step schedule with escalating pay based on a teacher’s years of experience.
The lowest salary on that schedule, for a first-year teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no additional college credit, is $38,349.
That schedule is part of a three-year contract with the teachers union that continues through June 30, 2024.
Under the current salary schedule, to have a salary exceeding the new base amount of $60,000, a teacher would need to have a minimum of a bachelor’s degree plus 45 additional hours of college courses, and have at least 13 years of experience. The salary for a teacher at that rung on the previous schedule was $61,685.
The new schedule “essentially skips to the top 4 tiers of the traditional schedule, recognizing the level of education and skill required to serve as a licensed educator,” according to a school district press release. “The top end of the schedule remains largely the same, with a necessary cost of living adjustment to reflect the shift in costs since the prior contract negotiation.”
The press release announcing the new salary schedule describes this as “a truly radical shift from the traditional schedule utilized across the State of Oregon to a 4-tier professional approach to compensation that begins at $60,000 per year.”
That’s the minimum salary for certified teachers proposed by House Bill 2690, which was introduced in the Oregon Legislature when it convened last month.
Lawmakers have not taken any action on the bill, which would require the $60,000 minimum salary for certified teachers for all school districts.
Andrew Bryan, a school board member and former Baker City councilor, said that in his 17 years as an elected official, the school board’s decision Tuesday to approve the new salary schedule was “probably the most seminal moment” during his tenures as an elected official.
“It’s that significant,” Bryan said.
He believes the board’s decision to boost the starting salary to $60,000 makes it clear to teachers and to local residents that the district values teachers and wants to make it possible, and attractive, for them to work and to stay in the community.
“I think it’s going to have a huge impact,” Bryan said, both in retaining the district’s current teachers and in recruiting teachers in the future. “It sends a strong message that yes, Baker is a viable place to be for people in their 20s and 30s.”
Both are challenges that affect school districts across the state and nation, he said.
“We couldn’t have made this important move if not for the school board members and other district leadership who came before us and put us in a financial position to make this decision,” Board Chair Julie Huntington said in the press release. “We are thrilled to be able to support our students and community through this investment in our educators.”
Toni Myers, president of the Baker Education Association, said “we are eager to pave the way for the State to see how proper compensation can build an even stronger district.”
Although boosting the base salary could help the district attract teachers, Superintendent Erin Lair said that’s only part of the district’s motivation.
“This is an investment as much, or more, about the retention of the amazing teaching staff we have in Baker as it is about recruiting new teachers to Baker,” Lair said. “We expect this investment to have big returns for not just our teachers directly, but for the district as a whole, for our students and families, for our local economy.
“We also recognize that we are a district in a uniquely strong financial position to be able to make this shift right now,” Lair said. “We are hopeful that the State focus on teacher shortages will encourage revenues to be directed toward similar models of redefining how we think of compensation in education. Oregon has an opportunity with the unprecedented corporate kicker this year to give the initial infusion of funding needed for this shift, which becomes more easily sustainable after the initial years of implementation.”
Lair referred to Oregon’s corporate income tax kicker program, money the state uses for education. That could total about $1 billion in 2024.
Unlike the personal income tax kicker, which requires the state to return tax revenues to individuals, the corporate tax kicker is earmarked for education.
