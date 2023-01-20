The Baker School Board decided Thursday, Jan. 20 to construct a cafeteria and multipurpose building on the west side of Baker Middle School.
The five-member board voted unanimously to accept the recommendation from the district’s bond oversight committee to build the 6,150-square-foot structure, starting as soon as this spring.
“I think that overall we support that direction because it is a very smart way to address the funding streams and what they’re dedicated to,” said Kevin Cassidy, a member of the bond oversight committee and a former school board director.
Cassidy said CB Const. Inc. of La Grande, the district’s construction manager/general contractor, is poised to deliver what he called the “cornerstone” project of the bond package.
“I think we’ve got a very capable team that’s motivated to do the job,” he said.
That is the largest single project the district proposed when it asked voters to approve a $4 million property tax bond measure in May 2021.
Voters approved that measure by about 52% to 48%. It was the first such voter-approved bond for the district since 1948.
The construction plans hit a snag last summer when the district received only one bid, for an amount well above its estimate.
The school board decided in the fall to use a different strategy, hiring CB Const. Inc. of La Grande in October as construction manager/general contractor rather than rebidding the project.
The current cost estimate for the cafeteria is $4.93 million.
The board also decided Thursday to proceed with other projects, which, combined with the cafeteria, have an estimated total cost of $7.4 million.
• Installing heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment at the middle school.
• HVAC and security upgrades at the Baker Early Learning Center (former North Baker School at 2725 Seventh St.).
• Building secure entries at Baker High School, Baker Middle School, South Baker Intermediate, Haines and Keating.
The district has already replaced the entry at its other school, Brooklyn Primary, and purchased HVAC equipment, some of which is slated to be delivered and installed later this year.
The Brooklyn work cost about $3 million.
The district could potentially pursue other projects, including HVAC upgrades at other schools, depending on the cost of the other work. The current estimates for the projects the board approved on Thursday are also higher than the district projected last year.
District officials had also intended to replace the roof at South Baker, but that project is on hold.
The $4 million from the taxpayer-approved bond is less than one-third of the district’s total budget for building improvements, which is about $15.5 million.
The district also has a $4 million grant from the state, $2 million from its capital projects budget, $2.4 million from the state Student Investment Act, $1.5 million from federal COVID-19 aid, and $1.4 million from another state program earmarked for work at the Baker Early Learning Center.
The bond budget includes a $1 million contingency fund that has not been spent.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.