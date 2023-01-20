BMS west side.jpg

The Baker School Board could decide Jan. 19 to approve construction of a 6,150-square-foot cafeteria and multipurpose building on the west side of the Baker Middle School campus.

 Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald

The Baker School Board decided Thursday, Jan. 20 to construct a cafeteria and multipurpose building on the west side of Baker Middle School.

The five-member board voted unanimously to accept the recommendation from the district’s bond oversight committee to build the 6,150-square-foot structure, starting as soon as this spring.

