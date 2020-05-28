Once Baker School District Budget Board members got answers to some of their questions about items included or missing from the proposed 2020-21 budget, they approved the plan unanimously Tuesday night.
The Budget Board met via Zoom video session to consider the proposed budget a second time after looking it over during the past week. The Board first met on May 19 to hear the initial presentation of the document.
Superintendent Mark Witty said during Tuesday’s session, that the May 20 economic forecast was not as harsh as state agencies had first been told to expect.
Rather than having to make 17% cuts, that amount was reduced to 8%.
Witty said the Legislature is expected to meet on June 15 to begin considering how to deal with the expected decline in state revenue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We won’t know for a while exactly what the revenue package is going to be,” he told the Board.
Witty reminded the group that lawmakers do have access to $1.7 billion through the Education Stability Fund and the Rainy Day Fund to help backfill some of the lost revenue.
He recalled, however, that during the recession about a decade ago, lawmakers were quick to use the money in the first year of the biennium and came to regret that decision during the second year. For that reason, Witty said he expects the legislators to take a more cautious approach this time.
He again pointed to the solid financial ground the Baker School District is standing on thanks to entrepreneurial endeavors the school board and administrators began about a decade ago, such as development of the Baker Web Academy, Baker Technical Institute, contracting services to others districts and aggressively seeking grants.
The budget approved Tuesday night totals $68,073,037, with a general fund budget of $53,446,122.
Budget Board members posed several questions to District administrators and school board members during the session. Wes Price asked which items were most highly requested by staff and parents in planning sessions before the budget was finalized.
Witty said funding for mental health services and parental involvement were top priorities.
“That requires staffing,” he said. “If the Student Investment Account had been fully funded, staff would have been hired.”
But adding positions might require reducing them later on if the economy doesn’t recover as quickly as hoped, Witty said. Capital improvements, on the other hand, are one-time expenses.
“Once you make a personnel expenditure ... and you have to (reduce the workforce) it’s not particularly good on morale,” Witty said.
The District does still plan to add one full-time behavioral specialist to help address the issues of concern at the lower grade levels, he added.
Price next asked which items were funded that were not seen as high priority needs by parents and community members.
Michelle Glover, the District’s business manager, pointed to the unexpected need to upgrade sanitation practices and to provide personal protective equipment throughout the district, which is estimated to cost $270,000.
That expense includes the addition of one full-time janitor, who will divide time between Baker Middle School and South Baker Intermediate School, with some time also dedicated to the North Baker building, Witty said.
Between 20% and 25% of the District’s staff falls into the category of those with health concerns that could put them at risk of COVID-19 complications, he said.
The Oregon Health Authority, the District’s liability insurance provider and the worker’s compensation insurance program all expect the District to provide a safe environment for the staff and students, Witty said.
Included in the sanitation costs are increased use of the Vitol Oxide product the District has used for the past three years to disinfect buildings and buses. The maintenance staff will keep an eye on minimizing the labor involved, Witty said. The District also plans to install automated faucets and soap and towel dispensers in the restrooms.
Equipment to routinely test temperatures of staff and students daily also will be purchased for use in classrooms and on buses. Parents will be informed that if their students come to school with an elevated temperature they will be required to take them home.
“That will protect the staff and provide a quality, healthy environment for them and for other kids,” Witty said.
The superintendent took the Board through a list of items included in a 5-year facility plan and pointed out projects that have been put off until later because of the adjusted revenue forecast. Grant funding will help accomplish some of those projects, however.
Witty announced Tuesday that since the last Budget Board meeting, the District had been awarded a $2.3 million seismic rehabilitation grant to make repairs to the Baker Middle School building beginning in the summer of 2021-22.
Window replacements, roof work and concrete repair are some of the items that have been delayed.
Witty said the District has also heard concerns about the District’s upkeep of its buildings and grounds.
“I do believe that in the last 2ﬁ to 3 years we have done a good job,” Witty said. “There is a ton of deferred maintenance here.”
Some roofs and heating systems in the District’s older school buildings will need to be replaced at some point, for example, he said.
The District also hears complaints about the number of administrators on the payroll, an issue Witty says he has heard complaints about throughout his career.
The superintendent noted that there is a need for more administrators in the modern school environment because of the changes in education over the years.
“The regulations and oversight have changed dramatically since I first started in 1986,” he said.
Just last spring, the District hired a full-time athletic director in the hope of helping the community’s economic development efforts prosper.
Mike Rudi, a member of the Budget Board who also serves on the Sports Complex Board, had high praise for Buell Gonzales Jr., who had worked to bring a district all-star tournament to Baker City this summer among other projects.
“We would have had a significant increase in revenue that we would have turned around and put back into the budget, not only for the Sports Complex, but for other things,” Rudi said.
“The potential is there,” he said. “It’s sad we had to get the coronavirus in the first year.”
Witty said that because the future of school sports is unknown at this time, Gonzales will spend “a good chunk of his time” as dean of students at Brooklyn Primary School, sharing the role with Angela Lattin in the coming year.
Budget hearing
The public will have one more chance to comment on the budget before it is adopted by the Board. A budget hearing is scheduled at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, June 18, just prior to the monthly Board meeting.
More information and a copy of the budget is available online at www.5j.org or by calling the District Office at 541-524-2260.
