After hearing from a local resident who objected to the plan, the Baker School Board voted 4-0 during a special meeting on Tuesday, April 12, to buy a home for $490,000 to house foreign exchange students while they attend Baker High School starting this fall.
It’s the second home the school district has bought this year for its budding Oregon International School charter school.
In early March the district bought a home, at 1706 Washington Ave., for $295,000.
The second home, also a historic house, is at 1503 Second St.
Before voting to transfer $500,000 from the district’s capital projects fund to buy the Second Street home, board members — chairman Chris Hawkins was absent from the Zoom meeting — reviewed financial projections for the International School.
They project the district will bring in about $28,000 more from the charter school than it will spend for the first year of operation, with estimated surpluses increasing to $134,000 the second year and to $248,000 the third year.
Board member Jessica Dougherty said she believes the program, which is slated to bring 22 to 30 international students to Baker City this fall, “can be such an amazing thing for our community.”
Dougherty said the International School will expose Baker students to a variety of cultures, as well as make it more affordable, through scholarships, for local students to travel to other countries either for shorter visits or to study abroad for a semester or an entire school year.
“They get an experience that is so important to their life,” Dougherty said.
Dougherty is also one of the five board members for the International School. They were appointed by the Baker School Board.
The other members of the board for the International School are Mark Witty, the Baker schools superintendent who is retiring June 30 but will work one-third time as the International School’s director, Andrew Bryan, who like Dougherty is a Baker school board member, Katie Lamb and Claire Hobson.
During the public participation portion of Tuesday’s meeting, the Baker School Board heard from Heather Dallstream of Baker City.
Dallstream, who is the parent of a student in the district, read from written remarks she submitted to the board.
She criticized the board for failing to adequately explain the International School plans to district residents, noting that she learned only on April 1 of this year that the district had bought the first house.
Dallstream urged the board to reject the plan to buy the second home “until the taxpayers and community receive full information and give the board our consent.”
In a phone interview after the board meeting, Dallstream said she “sees value” in the International School program.
But she objects to spending money from the district budget on something that she believes will benefit comparatively few students compared with other possible uses of the dollars.
“Currently there are so many deficiencies in the district that these funds could immediately address,” Dallstream told the board during the meeting. “Out of date learning materials, school supply shortages, food quality, staffing shortages, building and equipment maintenance to name a few.”
She called for a “full and complete audit of the 5J School District and every single dollar spent. There are too many closed door deals happening benefiting administrators and not our students.”
During the meeting, board member Julie Huntington said the board and district officials are always looking for ways “to enhance what we offer, to give our students more.”
The International School, with its opportunities for local students both to meet teenagers from other countries and cultures, and to study abroad themselves, “is one of the ways, and we’re excited about the opportunity,” Huntington said.
Board member Andrew Bryan touted the International School as the latest example of the district’s innovative and enterprising approach, also citing the Baker Technical Institute and the district’s other charter schools.
Baker Charter Schools includes both the Baker Web Academy, a statewide online high school, and Baker Early College, a public high school that offers dual high school and college credits.
Bryan said the district has added those programs and kept the district in a sound financial position even as many districts statewide have had to cut teachers and other staff.
He said he’s confident that the financial projections for the International School are conservative and that the program will add to, rather than reduce, the academic offerings to local students.
Those projections call for the International School to repay the district for the cost of the two homes within 15 years.
The district estimates the total upfront cost to provide housing for visiting students at $865,000. That includes the purchase prices and $40,000 in remodeling for the Washington Avenue home, and $35,000 to remodel the Second Street home.
Each home will accommodate at least six international students. A family will live in each home as well.
In response to a question from board member Travis Cook, Witty said the district expects to host 22 to 30 foreign students for the 2022-23 school year.
With both district-owned houses available, Witty said the district will likely need an additional 12 to 14 families to host students in their homes.
He said the district is recruiting host families.
Thomas Joseph, who is principal for the International School, told board members that the district will have to turn down some applying students because there is more interest than the district has space for in the first year.
Witty said the district will have students from multiple countries, including Spain, Italy, France and, potentially, Ukraine.
The district created the International School program more than four years ago, but the pandemic curtailed progress for the past two years, Witty said.
The board, as part of the projected budget, reviewed staff costs for the International School, including:
• Joseph, as principal and the only full-time employee, total personnel costs, including salary and benefits, of $164,227 for the first year.
• Witty, one-third time, personnel costs of $53,300.
• Communications, one-tenth time, $10,275.
• Business management, 0.05, $5,000.
• Technical, 0.05 time, $3,782.
