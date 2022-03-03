The Baker 5J School Board has hired Erin Lair as the district's new superintendent.
The board voted 5-0 during a special noon meeting on Thursday, March 3, to approve a contract with Lair.
"Congratulations, Erin," retiring superintendent Mark Witty said during the meeting.
I'm super excited to get started," Lair said.
The board chose Lair from among three finalists. The two others are David Marshall, the superintendent of Brookings-Harbor School District, and William Schildbach, principal of Tikigaq School, a pre-kindergarten through 12th grade school in Point Hope, Alaska.
Lair is a 2004 Baker High School graduate who is the director of school improvement for the Intermountain Education Service District. She worked previously as director of curriculum, instruction and technology for the Sherwood School District, and before that she was assistant charter administrator for Vision Charter School in Caldwell.
“I grew up in Baker City,” Lair said in a press release from the school district. “I attended Baker schools from kindergarten through Baker High School graduation; and, later, I taught mathematics and language arts at Baker Middle School for three years. This place and the people here are very important to me. The opportunity to serve our community in the role of district superintendent is an honor I don’t take lightly. I’m looking forward to getting to work."
“Mark Witty has been a strong leader for the District,” Julie Huntington, the school board's vice chair, said. “As he retires from the role of superintendent, we are excited to bring on Erin Lair, who shares our vision and mission to collaborate and innovate in ways that help our students to reach their highest potential and our community to thrive.”
District officials have said that the new superintendent will work with Witty for the remainder of this school year before Witty retires officially.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.