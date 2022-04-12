The Baker School Board on Tuesday, April 12, approved the hiring a new principal for Baker Middle School and assistant principals for Brooklyn Primary School and South Baker Intermediate School.
Amanda Wilde, who is principal at Keating Elementary, will take over the BMS job this fall.
Lori Ford will serve as assistant principal at Brooklyn, and Heidi Stocks will be the assistant principal at South Baker as well as coordinator of auxiliary programming for the entire district.
Ford is a child development specialist at Brooklyn, and Stocks is the math instructional coach for grades K-6 for the district.
Wilde, who has been head teacher and principal at Keating, the K-6 school east of Baker City, grew up in the district and attended BMS. She taught third-grade at Brooklyn for 12 years before taking the job at Keating.
She and her husband have a ranch in the Keating Valley.
“I am grateful for my experience at Keating Elementary School,” Wilde said in a press release from the district. “While at Keating, I have developed wonderful relationships with the students and families. I will miss them, but look forward to seeing their faces again at Baker Middle School. I am honored and excited to work with such a talented staff at Baker Middle School. I look forward to embracing the next part of my journey in secondary education and making every student’s middle school experience as memorable as my own experience was.”
Stocks also grew up in Baker County, attending Haines Elementary and graduating from Baker High School.
Her first teaching job was in the math department at Baker High School, where she also served as the department chair.
She and her husband are raising their three children on the cattle ranch where she grew up.
“I love this community,” Stocks said. “And I am so excited to serve our students in these new roles next year.”
Ford and her husband both grew up in Burns. She was an elementary school teacher for six years in Monroe, near Eugene, before moving to the Baker School District.
“My husband and I are so grateful to be back in Eastern Oregon and raising our three children in a place and way similar to our own childhoods,” Ford said. “I love being part of the Brooklyn Primary team and look forward to continuing to serve our amazing students and their families in this new role.”
