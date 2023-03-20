BMS west side.jpg

A 6,150-square-foot cafeteria and multipurpose building will be built on the west side of the Baker Middle School campus starting this spring. The cafeteria is slated to be finished in May 2024.

The new cafeteria/multipurpose building at Baker Middle School will cost more than an estimate from earlier this winter.

The Baker School Board on Thursday, March 16 approved a guaranteed maximum price of $6,590,000 for the 6,150-square-foot building.

