About 80 people attended a Baker School Board meeting via Zoom on Thursday, Aug. 5, including members of a group that oppose a state requirement that students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, wear face masks when classes begin Aug. 30.
Board Chairman Chris Hawkins also expressed concern about the mandate, which Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced last week in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases statewide driven by the more contagious delta variant.
Superintendent Mark Witty made a presentation about the mask issue during the early afternoon meeting.
“The top priority for us is the safety of staff and students,” Witty said. “If we can’t maintain a healthy workforce, we will be very challenged to keep schools open.”
In-person classes were canceled for the entire spring term in 2020 due to the pandemic, and the 2020-21 year started with students taking classes online.
Elementary students returned to in-person classes four days per week on Oct. 14, 2020, and they were required to wear masks. Middle school and high school students returned to their schools for one day per week on Nov. 9, 2020, with the in-person scheduling expanding to two days per week on Jan. 25, 2021, and to four days on April 12. Masks were also required in those schools.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and Oregon Department of Education are requiring the mask mandate for this fall to be reviewed monthly.
The Baker School District, which had relaxed its mask rules for the Summer Academy classes, returned to a mask requirement on Aug. 2.
Potential consequences for failing to comply with the new state mandate include OSHA fines, civil penalties, personal liability and educators putting their licenses at risk, Witty said, as well as the increased potential for spreading the virus.
Witty said during Thursday’s meeting that he has talked with OHA officials and elected officials to try to get more local control and flexibility in complying with health protocols.
Witty said he supports a letter that Baker County’s two state legislators, Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, sent on Tuesday, Aug. 3 to Brown. The lawmakers ask the governor to provide, immediately and to the public, “scientific data specific to Oregon necessitating the statewide, schools-wide, grade-wide mask mandate.”
Findley and Owens also ask the governor’s office and Department of Education to “hold a series of public, in-person town halls and listening sessions throughout our counties immediately over the course of the next several weeks” to discuss the rules and the “very serious implications” of them.
Finally, the two lawmakers request from Brown “clear and precise metrics for when the statewide mask policy may be lifted.”
As for the start of classes Aug. 30, Witty said students can expect a similar system to what was in place last spring, with morning health checks, students divided into cohorts, frequent handwashing, three feet of social distancing, and for students who have symptoms of COVID-19, rapid tests for those whose parents give permission.
As has been the case throughout the pandemic, though, the district encourages students to stay home if they feel ill at all, and online classes will be available for affected students.
Barry Nemec, the district’s special education and counseling director, said there will be increased counseling for students due to the added stress and anxiety of the pandemic.
Fall athletic schedules are set, with practices starting Monday, Aug. 16, but changes are to be expected.
For now, athletes will not have to wear masks for outdoors sports, including football, soccer and cheerleading. The exception is volleyball, the only indoor sport during the fall season, and as of now masks will be required for players, coaches and spectators.
Buell Gonzales Jr., the district’s athletic director, said he is exploring the possibility of using COVID-19 testing in place of masks in indoor settings.
Witty expressed concern for the limited number of substitute teachers in the area if and when teachers call out sick. Limited substitute teachers and transportation, as well as the varying risk levels in students for the virus, are all reasons as to why masks must be worn in schools this coming academic year.
COVID numbers
Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, said the county’s total of 68 cases from July 25-31 was the county’s highest during the pandemic.
The county reported another 49 cases from Aug. 1 through noon on Thursday, Aug. 5, Staten said.
Dr. Eric Lamb, the county’s public health officer, expressed frustration at the county’s vaccination rate, which ranks eighth-lowest among Oregon’s 36 counties, with 46.9% of residents 18 and older vaccinated.
The statewide vaccination rate is 69.3%.
“Had our vaccination rates been up to 80% three months ago, we’d be done with this,” Lamb said. “The pandemic would be over. The only long-term solution to this problem is going to be vaccinations.”
Lamb cited a study that some people who oppose mask mandates for children have mentioned, claiming that requiring students to wear masks is dangerous.
That’s not the case, Lamb said.
He said children younger than 12 are likely to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in late September or early October.
Among Baker County residents ages 12-17, who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations, the vaccination rate is 18.8%, compared with a statewide average for that age group of 50.1%.
Dr. Lily Wittich talked about staffing shortages in hospitals in Boise, Portland and Bend. She said patients from Baker County are being sent back because they can’t be accommodated due to an influx of COVID-19 patients at larger hospitals.
“We’re hearing the same stories from all over the Pacific Northwest,” Wittich said. “Vaccinations, masks and social distancing are still our greatest tools to manage the situation.”
Opposition to mask mandate
Following Witty’s presentation and those by health officials, some parents, and board members, questioned both the mask mandate and the severity of the current surge.
Board chair Chris Hawkins asked about how many of the recent cases in the county have led to severe illness.
Board member Travis Cook was curious to hear if the increased positive cases were specific to the school district, or if they were reflective of the general public. That information was not available.
Three parents addressed the board, including Karen Shaw, a spokesperson for the Facebook group Baker City Parents Against School Mask Mandates, which was started the same day Brown announced the mask mandate and has since added 1,200 members.
“Masking our children, we believe, is child abuse,” Shaw said. She urged the district to “fight this mandate at the state level.”
The group publicly disagreed with studies conducted by local, state and federal health organizations, instead stating they had “substantial evidence” that masks harm children physically, psychologically and medically.
Nathan Hogeland, who has three children in the Baker School District, said he has watched the deterioration of his child’s character due to having to wear a mask, and he believes the number of positive cases has been taken out of context.
“You guys are elected officials to represent us,” Hogeland said. “We feel that you guys have not and you have taken a more conservative approach. I believe that you guys need to push back, and you need to listen to the community as a whole.”
Megan Spriet, who has 10 children in the school district, said her children have come home with mouth sores from their masks. She believes that the health implications of wearing a mask are more negative than positive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.