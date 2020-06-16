The Baker School Board’s Thursday night session will begin with a budget hearing at 5:45 p.m. to consider the District’s 2020-21 annual budget.
The Board is expected to adopt the budget later in the meeting.
The meeting will be convened through the Zoom video application. More information about how to participate is available by calling the District Office at 541-524-2260.
The Board’s regular session will begin at 6 p.m. Superintendent Mark Witty is expected to update the Board on the Oregon Department of Education’s Plan for reopening schools in the fall, the Baker Early Learning Center project in the former North Baker School Building, state revenue, negotiations and the status of the Public Employees Retirement System (PERS).
The meeting will get underway with the recognition of Promise Students of the Month: Rebecca “Becky” Snyder of Haines Elementary and Ashlyn Dalton of Baker Middle School. These retiring classified employes also will be honored: Tony Rudolph of the maintenance department, and Debra White, head cook at Brooklyn Primary School.
Parent representatives, Jessica Doughtery, who volunteers in the District, and Emoke Marvin, a parent who also works as Brooklyn Primary School secretary, will speak on the topic of “Distance Learning: What’s Working For Our Families.”
Other personnel information to be considered by the Board includes:
• Certified new hires Makenzie “Sara” Dyer, Brooklyn second grade; and Marsha Watson, registered nurse, as an instructor at Baker Technical Institute.
• Classified resignation: Georgene Wirth, Brooklyn Primary dishwasher.
• Classified seasonal: Shalyn Woodward, Baker High School summer school supervisor, credit recovery lab.
• Extra-duty resignation: Scot Violette, BHS drama director; Russell Elms, Baker Middle School girls basketball coach.
• Extra-duty new hire: Kendra Gonzales, BHS head cheer coach.
• Extra-duty seasonal: Chris Young, grounds/maintenance.
