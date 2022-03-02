The Baker School Board is scheduled to choose a new superintendent for the Baker 5J School District during a special meeting at noon on Thursday, March 3.
The meeting will be conducted via Zoom.
Last month the board picked three finalists for the job: Erin Lair, David Marshall and William Schildbach.
About 50 people attended a public event to meet the trio on Feb. 24, at Baker High School.
The finalists are:
• Erin Lair, a Baker High School graduate who is the director of school improvement for the Intermountain Education Service District. She worked previously as director of curriculum, instruction and technology for the Sherwood School District, and before that she was assistant charter administrator for Vision Charter School in Caldwell.
• David Marshall, the superintendent of Brookings-Harbor School District. Previously, Marshall was assistant superintendent for the Hermiston and Milton-Freewater school districts, following more than 20 years of classroom teaching experience.
• William Schildbach, principal of Tikigaq School, a pre-kindergarten through 12th grade school in Point Hope, Alaska.
He earlier served as superintendent of the Nome Public Schools in Nome, Alaska, and also worked as principal of Mt. Spurr Elementary and Emmonak School, both in Alaska.
Baker’s superintendent since 2015, Mark Witty, announced in June 2021 that he intended to retire through the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System on July 1 of that year, but that he would continue to work as superintendent for up to two years.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.