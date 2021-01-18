The Baker School Board will continue studying the issue of whether to seek voter approval in May of a $4 million bond measure when it meets Thursday night.
The regular meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., will be preceded by a work session set to start at 4:30 p.m. Both meetings will be via Zoom computer app. More information is available by calling the District Office at 541-524-2260 or by visiting the District’s website at baker5j.org
The work session will include an audit report presented by Royce Townsend and Kirtan Shah of the Eide Bailly accounting firm.
Bryan Tweit, Baker County Economic Development director, will present an economic forecast and directors will review results of a survey of staff and community residents designed to help gauge support for the bond measure.
Cassie Hibbert, project coordinator with the Wenaha Group, which has an office in Pendleton, will provide an update on the cost of bond items and bond rates and opportunity cost comparisons will be considered.
During the regular meeting, Superintendent Mark Witty is expected to provide an update on plans for the second semester of classes, beginning Jan. 25.
The District will work closely with the state Department of Education and the Baker County Health Department as it plans to extend in-person instruction to students in Grades 7-12 to two days a week in the new semester.
Younger students in preschool through sixth-grade all returned to in-person classes on Oct. 14. That was possible because children that age spend most of their day in one classroom.
The older students, who have been held to a 50-person class group attending school on site one day a week since Nov. 9 by state guidelines, rotate through different classes during the day.
Under revised guidelines, the District would be able to expand the middle school and high school cohorts to groups of 100 people and send them to in-person classes twice a week, Witty told the Herald earlier this month.
The superintendent also is scheduled to present updates on these topics:
• Information from the Baker County Health Department and the public health officer, Dr. Eric Lamb.
• The child care collaborative being established at the Baker Early Learning Center.
• The Eastern Oregon Education Summit 2021 that took place Jan. 7.
• The upcoming budget process.
• Plans for a work session to update the District’s vision and goals.
• Superintendent evaluation.
• Reflections on the District’s K-6 program.
• The team designated to negotiate staff contracts.
• Driver education.
Also during the regular meeting, the Board will recognize Lance Downing of Haines Elementary School as a Promise Student of the Month along with Antonio Washington of Baker Middle School. The Baker County Health Department will be recognized as an outstanding community partner.
District staff also will recognize school board members for their contribution to the schools and the community.
January is designated as School Board Recognition Month in Oregon.
