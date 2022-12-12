With a trio of respiratory infections spreading across Oregon, the Baker School District has had an increase in student absences.
But absentee rates are below the threshold that could even potentially prompt officials to consider temporarily closing a school, said Lindsey McDowell, public information and communications coordinator for the district.
“We’re not seeing any kind of alarming spike in schools,” McDowell said on Thursday, Dec. 8. “We’re still looking OK at this point.”
In some parts of the state, the combination of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 has resulted in crowded hospitals.
That’s not the case, however, in Baker City.
“Baker County is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases and a variety of other respiratory illnesses, most of which have been due to Influenza A, however, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City has not seen an increase in hospital admissions,” said Dina Ellwanger, president of the Baker City hospital. “While it is common to have two or three viral illnesses circulating at a given time, several additional viral illnesses may present with similar respiratory symptoms and thus require testing to accurately diagnose. These include Influenza A, Rhinovirus/Enterovirus, RSV and COVID-19.”
McDowell said the Oregon Health Authority notified the district last week that Baker County has been designated an area of high transmission for respiratory illnesses.
McDowell said the biggest increase the Baker School District has seen is in flu cases.
Brooklyn Primary School, which houses students in grades one, two and three, had 20% of students absent on Tuesday, Dec. 6, but the rate dropped the next day, McDowell said.
The district’s highest absentee rates have been at the Baker Early Learning Center’s kindergarten program, where the rate exceeded 20% each day last week.
The kindergarten, however, “is not at risk of closure at this time following consultation with Dr. Lamb (Eric Lamb, the county’s public health officer) and Meghan Chancey from the local health department this week,” McDowell said.
The district doesn’t have an absolute absentee rate that triggers a temporary school closure, but when a school reaches 30%, the district’s communicable disease plan calls for a meeting with the county health department, McDowell said.
Although none of the district’s schools has reached that threshold, McDowell said district officials met last week with both Lamb and Chancey to discuss the situation.
The district also sent an email to parents through the ParentSquare app on Monday, Dec. 12, stating, in part: “We are seeing an increased spread of illness across Baker County and a resulting spike in absenteeism at our schools. We are working closely with the Baker County Health Department and are committed to keeping schools open as long as we have the staffing to do so. However, a decision has been made to stop auxiliary/after school programming temporarily at this time.”
That doesn’t include athletics.
McDowell said the temporary suspension mainly involves programs for elementary students, who are being most affected by the wave of illness. Those programs can also bring together students from multiple schools.
Affected events include:
• Afterschool program at Baker Early Learning Center (will resume Jan. 3).
• Brooklyn Bulldog Club (new session sign-ups will be coming out later).
• Crossroads ArtSpeak with Brooklyn and South Baker students (new session sign-ups will be coming out later).
• Chess for Success (will resume Jan. 3)
• STEM Club at South Baker on Tuesdays.
• STEM Club at OSU Extension on Fridays (will resume Jan. 13).
• All Friday programs scheduled for Dec. 16, including holiday truffles with BTI Culinary and milk exploration class.
McDowell said schools continue to follow the same precautions that have been in place since the COVID-19 pandemic started, including:
• Focus on handwashng, sanitizing and cleaning.
• Offering masks and hand sanitizer at school entrances.
• Encouraging students and staff to stay home when they feel ill.
• Encouraging vaccinations for flu and COVID-19 (there is no vaccine for RSV).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.