The Baker School Board on Thursday, May 19, approved the hiring of Cristina Hyde as director/principal of the Baker Early Learning Center starting this fall.
The Early Learning Center, in the former North Baker School building at 2725 Seventh St., opened Oct. 9, 2020, after a $2.3 million building renovation. The facility houses service providers for families of children from birth to age 5 as well as preschool and kindergarten classrooms.
Money to pay for the renovation came from several sources, including the Baker School District, the state Student Investment Act, Preschool Promise program, and multiple private grants.
Hyde comes to the Baker School District from Pullman, Washington, where she has worked as director of special education for the Pullman School District for the past three years, according to a press release from the Baker School District.
She started her teaching career in Alaska in 2007 and moved to Oregon in 2013 to serve as Head Start director for the Coquille Indian Tribe in Coos Bay.
During her tenure, the program was named a “program of excellence.” She later joined the Coos Bay School District to oversee its Structured Learning Center for students with emotional disturbances.
She later worked in special education for the Redmond and Bend/LaPine school districts, before moving to Pullman in 2019.
“I am so excited to join the Baker Early Learning Center team,” Hyde said. “It’s such a special place, and I look forward to serving both the staff and young families in ever creative ways.”
Mark Witty, Baker School District superintendent, said Hyde is a “natural collaborator with a strong background in early childhood education and behavior supports. We’re eager to see the Baker Early Learning Center and all our community partners who share the building continue to thrive with her leadership and coordination.”
Hyde, whose annual salary will be $109,797, will replace Angela Lattin, who has taken a job in Pendleton.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.