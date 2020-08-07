Baker School District students will register for classes at their own schools this year rather than gathering at Baker High School for a Parent Resource Fair as has been done in the past.
Here is the schedule for individual schools:
• Baker High School, Brooklyn Primary and South Baker Intermediate School students will register at their schools Monday, Aug. 10, though Thursday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. BHS registration will be in the large gym, which should be entered through the student parking lot on the building’s west end.
•Baker Middle School students will register from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10; from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11; and from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
(School photos for BMS students only will be taken during Monday and Tuesday registration times).
• Eagle Cap Innovative High School students will register at BHS on Monday, Aug. 10, and Tuesday, Aug. 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Wednesday, Aug. 12, and Thursday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to noon.
• Haines Elementary students will register at their school from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, and Tuesday, Aug. 11.
• Keating Elementary registration will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 10, and from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Keating School.
Immunizations will be available at the Baker County Health Department, 3330 Pocahontas Road. Call 541-523-8211 to schedule an appointment.
