A year after the Baker School District spent about $865,000 to buy and renovate two historic homes to house foreign exchange students, district officials announced that at least one of the homes will be used for a different purpose next school year.

The house at 1503 Second St., which the district bought for $490,000 in April 2022, will be offered as rental spaces for as many as five teachers or student-teachers, according to a press

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.