A move by the Baker School Board to eliminate the 5J District’s pay-to-participate activity fees, which have been in place for the past 10 years, is expected to open opportunities for students who might have been excluded from participation by the expense in the past.
The Board voted unanimously to rescind the requirement at its Feb. 18 meeting.
“This is a win-win decision,” Superintendent Mark Witty stated in a press release. “Studies demonstrate a strong connection between student participation in extracurricular activities and improved graduation rates.”
Under the prior system, each student was charged $75 per sport or activity up to a maximum of $150 per year, said Buell Gonzales Jr., the District athletic director. Families with more than one child paid a maximum of $250 per year.
The fees were charged for students in Grades 7-12.
Full scholarships were available to students unable to pay the charge, to be repaid by working in concession stands during an off season or during the annual district and state 1A basketball tournaments that have been scheduled annually for years at Baker High School in the spring prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But some families, for whatever reason, haven’t taken advantage of that option, Gonzales said.
Studies he’s seen state that between 15% and 35% of students who might otherwise participate in extracurricular activities don’t get the opportunity because of the fees, Gonzales said.
“This is definitely a move by the District to be more inclusive,” he said.
The fees, which were implemented to help fund student activities in a time of declining state funding, generated $9,000 at the middle school level and $29,000 at the high school, Gonzales said.
“This school year, because of the uncertainty related to COVID-19 guidelines, we didn’t charge or collect any participation fees,” Gonzales stated in the press release.
But because of the condensed 2020-21 athletic schedule, normal district costs were reduced by about two-thirds, he said.
“By eliminating pay-to-participate fees, we remove barriers to participation for families who have been hard hit during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic and pave the way for broader participation by students across all demographics,” Gonzales said.
