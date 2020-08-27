Although Baker School District students will be learning online rather than in their school when classes start Sept. 8, the District will be delivering meals on school days.
Meals will be available to students enrolled in the District for pick up at sites around town. Each day workers will deliver a hot lunch and a cold breakfast for the following day.
People who pick up meals should stay at least 6 feet away from those who aren’t members of their household, and face coverings are highly recommended.
Students or parents who pick up meals will need to provide the student’s name. Meal accounts will be charged to those who have not been pre-approved for the current school year for free meals through the District’s application process.
Jessica Dalton, the District’s food services director, said more families now qualify for free meals because the Oregon Legislature increased the income guidelines by 62%. Visit baker5j.strataapps.com to apply. Those who are unable to access meals at the current sites can call Dalton at 541-524-2260 to discuss other arrangements. The schedule of meal deliveries:
Route 1
• 11:30 a.m.: Missouri Flat Grange at Hughes and Cedar
• 11:40 a.m.: Idlewood Park
• 11:50 a.m.: Birch and G streets
• Noon: Elm Street Apartments
• 12:10 p.m.: 13th and H and 15th and H
Route 2
• 11:30 a.m.: Churchill School
• 11:40 a.m.: Quail Ridge Golf Course
• 11:50 a.m.: South Baker Park on Colorado Street
• Noon: Baker City Christian Church
• 12:10 p.m.: Elm Street Laundry
Route 3
• 11:30 a.m.: Baker Middle School
• 11:45 a.m.: South Baker
• Noon: Brooklyn Elementary
Baker High School
• 11:30-12:30 p.m.
Haines
• 11:30 a.m.: Haines Elementary
• 11:45 a.m.: 3rd and Olson streets
Sumpter
• Pre-set addresses
The District website — baker5j.org — will have updates about any changes to meal delivery schedules.
