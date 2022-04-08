The Baker School District has bought one historic home in Baker City and plans to buy a second soon as housing for students from other countries who will be attending Baker High School starting this fall.
The Baker School District started the Oregon International School about four years ago.
But the pandemic, as well as a delay in the district’s application for a student visa program under which the state will pay the district the standard per-student rate for visiting students, put the project in limbo over the past two years, Superintendent Mark Witty said.
The idea, Witty said, is to bring up to 40 international students to the district each school year, and, with revenue from the International School, to forge relationships with other countries and schools that makes it easier, and less expensive, for Baker students to visit and study abroad.
He expects 22 to 25 foreign students will attend BHS when the 2022-23 school year starts this fall.
Andrew Bryan, a member of the Baker School Board, said he believes the International School will benefit district students as well as the community.
Students will have a chance to sit side by side in BHS classrooms with teenagers from around the world, Bryan said.
Moreover, he believes that the program will bolster the district’s budget and allow the district to offer scholarships to Baker students that makes it possible for those who are interested to travel abroad and expand their perspectives both academically and socially.
“It’s a fully global endeavor,” Bryan said.
Although Witty said the district hopes to place some visiting students with host families, the traditional system through foreign exchange student programs such as Rotary and AFS, he said it’s clear to district officials that there won’t be enough host families to accommodate all the visiting students.
“That’s why we’re making the investment” in the two homes, he said.
Each home will have space for at least six students, as well as local families who will live in each home, Witty said.
He said several current district employees have expressed interested in living in the homes and helping to oversee the international students. Those employees will likely work under a personal services contract with the district.
Bryan said it’s possible that some visiting students will live part of the school year with a local host family, and the rest of the time in one of the homes.
District projects financial surplus
The district’s financial projections for the Oregon International School, which is a charter school, show the program generating a surplus for each of its first three years.
Witty said some of that money would be used to repay the district, with interest, for the money used to buy the two homes.
The revenue also would be used for scholarships to help defray tuition for Baker students who attend school outside the U.S., he said.
The school district paid $295,000 last month for the home at 1706 Washington Ave. Known as the Moomaw house, it’s a Queen Anne/Eastlake-style cottage build around 1900. It’s named for original owner David L. Moomaw.
Witty said the Baker School Board will meet on April 12 to discuss buying a second home. That’s the Kolb-White House, also known as the Langrell House, at 1503 Second St. The asking price is $490,000.
The money for the home purchases is from the district’s regular budget, Witty said. The money is not part of the $4 million the district will collect from the levy that voters approved in May 2021. That money can only be spent on earmarked projects, including the construction of a cafeteria and multipurpose building at Baker Middle School, and new heating/cooling/ventilation systems at all district schools.
Witty said he understands that the district could have used the money that will go to the two homes for other projects.
“It always comes down to a choice,” he said.
But he believes the investment in the two homes will benefit local students and, ultimately, the district’s bottom line.
Bryan agreed.
He contends the Baker School District is in better financial shape than any other district in the state.
Bryan believes that the International School will benefit both the district’s students and the district’s financial situation.
Witty cited the district’s projections that the International School program will repay the district for the homes in less than 15 years, and that the program’s overall revenue will exceed its expenses.
That’s possible in part because the district has qualified to host international students under the J-1 visa program, Witty said.
Under that designation, the state would pay the district the same annual rate — about $8,700 — that the district receives for local students.
“This generates revenue for sure,” Witty said.
He said only about six school districts across the country have qualified for that J-1 visa.
The International School also has a contract in Taiwan to offer online classes, with dual high school and college credits, for students there. The projected budget forecasts net revenue of $46,000 from that contract the first year.
International School staffing
Lindsey McDowell, public information and communications coordinator for the Baker School District, said the International School will have four employees, three of whom will work half-time or less for the program.
All are current district employees.
Witty, who is retiring as superintendent, will serve as executive director, at 0.3 full-time equivalent.
Thomas Joseph, the current principal for the Eagle Cap Innovative High School, an alternative program in the district, will be the sole full-time employee, serving as principal and instructor. The district is recruiting his replacement at Eagle Cap.
Jamie Barton, the vice principal at Brooklyn and South Baker schools, will work half-time as vice principal and marketing director for the International School.
McDowell and Jason Todd will serve as support staff, a total of 0.15 FTE.
Witty said the Baker School District has talked with officials from multiple European countries, including Germany, Austria, France, Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as Thailand, Cambodia and China.
The goal is to expand the program to South America and other parts of the world, he said.
In the shorter term, Witty said three officials from a school on the Isle of Jersey, part of the United Kingdom and the largest island in the English Channel between England and France, are scheduled to visit Baker City from April 25-28 and to sign an agreement for student and staff exchanges later this year.
He said the plan is to have 10 Baker students spent four weeks on the island in September, while 10 Jersey students visit Baker City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.