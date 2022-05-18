Baker School District Superintendent Mark Witty thinks it’s a “very remote” possibility that the district would revert to requiring students and staff to wear face masks before the school year ends in early June.
“I don’t foresee that, with only a few weeks left in the school year,” Witty said on Tuesday, May 17.
The Oregon Department of Education issued a statewide advisory on May 13, which is effective through Aug. 31, recommending, but not requiring, that schools mandate masks in counties where the COVID-19 risk level is high based on criteria from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
None of Oregon’s 36 counties has reached that level during the recent rise in cases caused by the omicron BA.2 subvariant.
Six counties are in the medium risk level, none in Eastern Oregon — Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Columbia, Benton and Deschutes.
Baker County and the state’s 29 other counties are all at low risk.
The Baker School District made masks optional in schools in early March, prior to spring break.
Witty said the school district “fully supports” students and staff who have decided to continue wearing masks.
He said fewer than 2% have chosen to do so.
According to data from the Oregon Health Authority, pediatric COVID-19 cases have been increasing since the middle of March, similar to cases statewide.
Health officials have called it “a mild virus” in most cases.
The Department of Education advisory recommends that schools monitor for high absentee rates and notify their local public health authority if absences reach a certain level, or if they see an “unusual spread of disease.”
Witty said absentee rates in Baker Schools have been low since mid winter, when the omicron surge peaked with record numbers of infections.
He credits parents for heeding the district’s advice to keep students home when they feel ill — regardless of whether the symptoms are consistent with possible COVID-19 infection.
Witty said adherence to that request has helped not only with limiting the spread of COVID-19, but with other common illnesses.
“I think if people are really mindful about not sending their kids to school if they’re sick, that’s huge,” he said.
Witty said schools have plenty of home-testing kits should students or staff request those.
The number of cases in Baker County has risen during May, but the rate remains lower than during most of the pandemic.
The Baker County Health Department reported 13 cases during April, and 14 during March.
The total for May, through the 16th, was 21 cases.
