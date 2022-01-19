The number of empty seats in Baker classrooms remains above average, but otherwise the school year continues as usual.
And Mark Witty would much rather see those scattered empty seats than he would silent classrooms where teachers need a computer and a camera to give their lessons to students sitting in their bedrooms.
Although the surge in COVID-19 cases continues to pose a challenge, the Baker School District is maintaining in-person classes, said Witty, the district’s superintendent.
“Staffing is still the biggest challenge we’ve got,” Witty said on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 18, the first day of the third week of classes since students returned from Christmas break and confronted the rapidly spreading omicron variant that has set weekly and daily records for case totals this month.
(There were no classes Monday, Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.)
“It’s moving pretty rapidly through the community, but we’re still able to continue,” Witty said. “If we can just slow it down so I can keep staff in their seats, we can get through this.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 18, South Baker, with a staff of about 45, had five employees out, and Baker Middle School had the same number gone, from a staff of about 37.
None of the district’s other schools had as many as five staff members out that day.
“I think we’re doing pretty well, about where we were last week,” Witty said.
As for student attendance, the absentee percentages for Tuesday, Jan. 18, ranged from 14% at South Baker Intermediate, to 42% at Keating Elementary. Keating, which has students from kindergarten through sixth grade, has just 25 students, including many siblings, so if the virus gets into just a couple households it can have an outsized effect on absenteeism, Witty said.
Absentee rates Jan. 18 for other district schools:
• Baker Early Learning Center, 23%
• Baker Middle School, 19%
• Baker High School, 15%
• Brooklyn Primary, 15%
• Haines Elementary, 9%
Witty said he’s grateful that parents seem to be heeding the district’s advice and keeping students home if they’re feeling ill, regardless of whether they’ve been tested for COVID-19.
The protocols for staff and students vary depending on whether they’re vaccinated, and whether they might have been exposed to the virus at school or elsewhere.
Witty said it appears that there are few instances of possible exposure at school.
Most students and staff who have missed school have chosen to stay home, rather than being identified, through contact tracing or case investigations from the Baker County Health Department, as having been potentially exposed at school.
Employees and students who are fully vaccinated, including a booster shot, and are possibly exposed at school but have no symptoms, do not need to quarantine, Witty said. They can continue to attend school.
Those who aren’t fully vaccinated but have no symptoms can use the state-approved “test to stay” protocol. Students and staff in that situation take a district-supplied test. If it’s negative, they can stay at school. They then take another test five days later, Witty said.
If the first test is positive, the student or staff member would then follow the usual five-day minimum quarantine.
Witty noted that if the quarantine starts on a Friday, which is not a regular school day, a student or employee could potentially miss just two school days, with the first three being a Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
When state officials reduced the quarantine period from 10 days to 5 days late last year (the period had been as long as 14 days earlier in the pandemic), it was a “game-changer,” especially in terms of keeping an adequate number of employees, Witty said.
Students or staff who do have symptoms are required to quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status or whether they’ve been tested, Witty said.
“If you’re sick, we can’t have you at school,” he said.
For students and staff who quarantine, they can’t return to school until their symptoms are improving, and they have gone at least 24 hours without a fever (without using aspirin or other fever-reducing medications), Witty said. They do not have to have a negative test before returning.
