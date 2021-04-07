Students in the Baker School District won’t have to take annual state tests this spring unless their parents want them to.
In past years, parents could choose to not have their children take the annual tests, but they had to fill out a form.
An exception was the spring of 2020. Because students were taking online classes only, state tests were canceled last year, said Mark Witty, Baker School District superintendent.
State testing this year will be conducted between April 13 and June 11. The district has mailed opt-in forms to parents of students from grades 3-8, and juniors, who haven’t previously opted out of testing.
“State testing is really important,” Witty said in a press release. “But since we expect the results to be skewed for the 2020-21 school year due to multiple changes in education delivery as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made to utilize an opt-in system this year, which requires action if a parent or guardian wants us to test their student.”
As of Wednesday morning, Witty didn’t have an estimate of how many parents have decided to have their children take the tests, which are in English/language arts, mathematics and science.
The letter the district mailed to parents asked them to return the forms by today, April 8.
