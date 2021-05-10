The Baker School District announced Friday, May 7 that seven people had tested positive in the district during the week, including two at Brooklyn Primary (grades 1-3), three at South Baker Intermediate (grades 4-6) and two at Baker Middle School (grades 7 and 8).
The district, as has been the case for the past few weeks, did not say how many of the people affected are teachers or other employees, and how many are students.
People who were in close contact with one of the seven people will have to quarantine.
As of today, two employees and 41 students across the district — including 22 students at Brooklyn — are quaranting, according to the district.
Baker Superintendent Mark Witty urged people to take precautions against the virus.
“Now is not the time to let our guards down,” Witty said. “Please stay home if you are sick, wash your hands often, maintain physical distancing, wear your masks, and become vaccinated if you can.”
Last week’s cases were the first in the district since the week of April 19-23.
