Baker School District Superintendent Mark Witty said new guidelines from the Oregon Department of Education are an improvement, but that state officials will also have to change social distancing requirements before students at Baker Middle School and Baker High School can return to in-person classes on a full four-day weekly schedule.
Those students have been able to learn in their classrooms two days per week since Jan. 25.
"We need to give our secondary students (grades 7-12) the opportunity to be back in school full-time," Witty said in a press release on Tuesday, March 16. "I remain hopeful that we will see a reduction in the physical distancing requirements from 6 feet to 3 feet in the upcoming weeks, which would allow our secondary students to attend in-person school every day."
