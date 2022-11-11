The Baker County Sheriff’s Office received a state grant to buy a Mobile Command Center, a trailer equipped with a power generator and other items county employees could use during search and rescue and other emergency situations.
The 35-foot trailer “will be equipped with three workstations, a conference room and lavatory,” said Ashley McClay, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.
The command center will be made available when possible to other local agencies, including Baker City Police, Oregon State Police and Baker County Emergency Management, as well as search and rescue operations in other counties.
Money for the trailer comes from Oregon’s State Preparedness and Incident Response Equipment (SPIRE) grant program. The amount the county receives will depend on the final cost of the trailer.
The program is part of Oregon House Bill 2687, which the Legislature passed in 2017.
Sheriff Travis Ash applied for the grant earlier this year.
According to a state document, the SPIRE program “provides equipment to local governments and other recipients for emergency preparedness. The program funds the purchasing and distribution of equipment, including vehicles and other property, to be used during an emergency to decrease the risk for loss of life and property damage.”
Baker County’s command center will be equipped with an 8-kilowatt diesel generator.
McClay said the unit probably won’t arrive for several months.
