The Mobile Command Center the sheriff's department has filed for will be a significant resource during emergencies, a 35-foot trailer for all purpose response.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office received a state grant to buy a Mobile Command Center, a trailer equipped with a power generator and other items county employees could use during search and rescue and other emergency situations.

The 35-foot trailer “will be equipped with three workstations, a conference room and lavatory,” said Ashley McClay, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

