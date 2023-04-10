PORTLAND — Baker High School and middle school students performed well at the state FBLA state conference April 6-8, with several students qualifying to compete at the national leadership conference June 27 through July 1 in Atlanta.
BHS advisor Toni Zikmund, who is a business teacher at the high school, was named advisor of the year.
“We had a great time at the state conference,” Zikmund said. “We had a small group attend this year, but they were all very strong competitors who chose highly-competitive events. I’m not sure if I have ever had so many members make it to the final rounds of competition as I did this year. I am very proud of them for choosing tough events and working really hard to prepare for them.”
High school students who placed in the top four qualify for nationals, as do the top two places at the middle school level. Some students who placed lower might also have a chance to attend nationals if higher-finishing students choose not to attend.
Zikmund said the trip costs about $1,500 per person, and students will be fundraising over the next couple months.
Baker senior Campbell Vanderwiele was named to the Oregon FBLA Who’s Who, and students on the national business honor roll are Taylor Dalton, Jozie Ramos, Ashlyn Dalton, Te’ygan Coley and Tristen Tritt.
Ashlyn Dalton was state champion in public speaking, and she delivered her winning speech to the entire conference during its closing session Saturday morning, April 8.
Zikmund said public speaking is one of the tougher events, but that Dalton, who finished first in the intro to public speaking event at the state conference last year as a freshman, was eager to compete after not placing in the event at the national conference in 2022.
“As a very competitive person, that did not set well with her,” Zikmund said. “This year, she wanted to skip up a level and compete against the juniors and seniors in public speaking. I knew she had the ability, so I didn’t try to convince her otherwise. I did, however, remind her that if she won that event, she would have to give her speech to the entire conference with no preparation. She was on board. I was really nervous for her to have to immediately give the speech to 1,300 people. She says that she was nervous, too, but we couldn’t tell. She did awesome.”
Zikmund said another memorable moment from the trip involved Soffiia Hryhir, an exchange student from Ukraine.
“She had really been missing home lately and had recently told her dad she was craving food from her country,” Zikmund said. “When we arrived at the Asylum Food Truck Pod for dinner Friday night, Soffiia found a Ukrainian food truck with authentic Ukrainian cuisine and operated by a young Ukranian woman. Soffiia connected instantly with the woman, and she was fighting back tears as she took her first bite of Vareniki. She also taught us all about the food and drinks on the menu of the truck. It was a very sweet moment.”
Other Baker results at the high school level:
• Kade Rudi, 6th, accounting 1
• Taylor Dalton, 5th, accounting 2
• Maria Guadalupe Rodriguez Sanchez, 2nd, client service
• Alex Wise, 8th, client service
• Harris Gaslin, 9th, economics
• Te’ygan Coley and Campbell Vanderwiele, 4th, hospitality and event management
• Jozie Ramos, 6th, human resource management
• Meadoh Waldrop, 10th, impromptu speaking
• Te’ygan Coley, insurance and risk management
• Alex Wise, 2nd, marketing
• Soffiia Hryhir, 9th, marketing
• Taylor Dalton, 3rd, sales presentation
• Ashlyn Dalton and Campbell Vanderwiele, 4th, sales presentation
• Claire Bachman, 10th, intro to business communication
• Brooklyn Rayl, 8th, intro to public speaking
• Kayla Coley, 6th, intro to social media strategies
• Tristen Tritt, 8th, job interview
Baker Middle School results
• Elizabeth Timm, 1st, leadership
• Mykenzie Coley, 4th, leadership
• Henry Gaslin, 4th, business etiquette
• Mykenzie Coley, 3rd, career exploration
• Elizabeth Timm and Kaitlyn Schwin, 3rd, critical thinking
• Henry Gaslin, 4th, exploring economics
• Anne Hindman, 3rd, financial literacy
