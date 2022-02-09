LA GRANDE — Baker High School had 10 regional champions, and Baker Middle School had nine, at the FBLA regional skills conference on Feb. 3, at Eastern Oregon University.
Four high schools that normally attend the conference were absent this year, as those schools joined a virtual conference rather than the in-person event at La Grande, said Toni Zikmund, Baker High School FBLA advisor.
Dawna Blincoe is the Baker Middle School advisor, and last year’s BMS advisor, Nicole Miller, helped chaperone the Baker students.
A total of 188 students from 11 high schools competed. Baker High School had 20 students attend.
Baker Middle School had 22 students out of a total of 35 from three schools.
The regional competition was organized by Baker High School and Imbler High School FBLA.
Judges included Bryan Tweit of HatchLab in Baker City, who judged the introduction to event planning, marketing and network design event, and BHS principal Skye Flanagan, who judged the elevator speech event in the middle school competition.
In addition to competing in events, students attended workshops, watched a performance by the EOU Choir and listened to addresses from EOU President Tom Insko and Edward Heddinger, dean of the EOU Business College.
The top 10 finishers at the regional competition qualified for the state FBLA business leadership conference April 7-9 in Portland. The top four in each event at state will qualify for the National Leadership Conference in June in Chicago.
Baker Middle School results
• Business ethics: Cadell Mills, Adelaid Walden and Lilly Wilson, 1st; Alexzandria Honsvick, Connor Niday and Adeline Shaw, 2nd
• Career exploration: Adeline Shaw, 1st; Nolan Briels, 2nd; Cadell Mills, 3rd; Alexandria Honsvick, 4th; Taylor Lee, 5th; Connor Niday, 6th
• Critical thinking: Colbi Bachman, Jaxyn Ramos and Elizabeth Timm, 1st; Isaac Berry and Ashlyn Child, 2nd
• Digital citizenship: Gwendolyn Rasmussen, 1st; Colbi Bachman, 2nd
• Elevator speech: Gwendolyn Rasmussen, 5th; Taylor Lee, 9th; Madeline Hassmiller, 10th
• Exploring technology: Harris Gaslin, 1st
• Exploring economics: Harris Gaslin, 1st
• Financial literacy: Nolan Briels, 1st; Isaac Berry, 2nd
• Leadership: Elizabeth Timm, 1st; Grayson Hawkins, 2nd; Madeline Hassmiller, 3rd
• Learning strategies: Jaxyn Ramos, 1st
Baker High School results
• Accounting II: Taylor Dalton, 1st
• Advertising: Campbell Vanderwiele, 4th
• Business communication: Savannah Brown, 1st; Tristen Tritt, 4th
• Business ethics: Owen Higdon and Abbey Benson, 1st
• Business law: Owen Higdon, 1st; Salissa Chesterman, 4th
• Client service: Maria Guadalupe Rodriguez Sanchez, 2nd
• Entrepreneurship: Salissa Chesterman, Teygan Coley and Taylor Gyllenberg, 3rd
• Health care administration: Tristen Tritt, 3rd; Jozie Ramos, 5th
• Hospitality and event management: Brooklyn Jaca, Jozie Ramos and Campbell Vanderwiele, 2nd
• Human resource management: Taylor Gyllenberg, 1st; Daniel Brown, 3rd; Abigail Benson, 5th; Maria Guadalupe Rodriguez Sanchez, 6th; Meadoh Waldrop, 10th
• Intro to business communication: Daniel Brown, 1st
• Intro to financial math: Ashlyn Dalton, 1st; Alex Wise, 2nd
• Intro to public speaking: Ashlyn Dalton, 4th
• Marketing: Savannah Brown, Caitlin Lien and Phoebe Wise; 1st
• Personal finance: Macey Moore, 2nd; Teygan Coley, 6th; Brooklyn Jaca, 8th
• Political science: Phoebe Wise, 4th
• Securities and investments: Sarah Plummer, 1st; Caitlin Lien, 4th
• Sports and entertainment management: Taylor Dalton and Macey Moore, 2nd
• Supply chain management: Sarah Plummer, 1st
