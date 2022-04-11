Baker High School and Baker Middle School had five state champions at the Oregon State Business Leadership Conference April 7-9 at Portland.
Several other Baker students qualified for the national conference in Chicago June 29 to July 2.
The state conference was an in-person event for the first time since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 conferences were done virtually due to the pandemic.
“It was really nice to be back in person at the FBLA state conference this week,” Baker FBLA advisor Toni Zikmund said. “Baker walked away with five state champions and a great deal of memories.
“While things were not totally back to normal at the state conference, we are very thankful it was in person again so that members could get a sense of what FBLA is really all about. Students were able to hear our inspirational keynote speaker, attend workshops and watch other student presentations as well. This allowed them to become more familiar with other events that they may want to compete with in the future.”
Baker had 16 high school and five middle school students compete at the state conference.
“We are small but mighty this year,” Zikmund said.
In addition to Baker’s results in various contests, Abbey Benson won the $2,000 Foundation Scholarship for her involvement in FBLA over the past six years.
The top four finishers in each high school event, and the top two in middle level events, qualified for the national conference.
Zikmund thanked Bryan Tweit, of HatchLab in Baker City, for helping prepare Baker students for their speaking events. He also served as a judge for two days during the state conference.
Baker’s state champions
• Harris Gaslin, exploring economics (middle level)
• Cadell Mills and Lilly Wilson, business ethics (middle level)
• Cadell Mills, interpersonal communication (middle level)
• Te’ygan Coley and Campbell Vanderwiele, hospitality and event management (high school level)
“I believe this is due to both their public speaking practice in the leadership class and their work experience in the field,” Zikmund said of Coley and Vanderwiele. “They both work as baristas for Coffee Corral. Te’ygan also works in marketing for HatchLab, and Campbell owns her own catering business. Their impromptu role-playing scenario was to introduce a new drink into stores — very fitting for them.”
• Ashlyn Dalton, Introduction to public speaking (high school level)
“Ashlyn destroyed the competition with her incredible speech,” Zikmund said. “In my opinion it was better than the junior/senior level winning speech.”
Other Baker results
• Owen Higdon, 2nd, insurance and risk management (high school level)
• Adelaid Walden, 2nd, career research (middle level)
• Savannah Brown, Caitlin Lien, Phoebe Wise, 2nd, marketing (high school level)
• Savannah Brown, 3rd, business communication (high school level)
• Caitlin Lien, 4th, securities and investments (high school level)
• Ashlyn Dalton, 4th, introduction to financial math (high school level)
• Adeline Shaw, 4th, career exploration (middle level)
• Taylor Dalton, 5th, accounting II (high school level)
• Alex Wise, 5th, agribusiness (high school level)
• Meadoh Waldrop, 5th, introduction to business communication (high school level)
• Jozie Ramos, 5th, organization leadership (high school level)
• Phoebe Wise, 6th, political science (high school level)
• Adeline Shaw, 6th, leadership (middle level)
• Tristen Tritt, 6th, business communication (high school level)
• Tristen Tritt, 7th, graphic design (high school level)
• Meadoh Waldrop, 8th, human resource management (high school level)
• Abbey Benson and Owen Higdon, 8th, sales presentation (high school level)
• Lupita Rodriguez Sanchez, 9th, client service (high school level)
Zikmund said Baker students who qualified for the national conference will each have to raise about $1,800 by June 1, so they will be doing fundraising in the community this spring.
