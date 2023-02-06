LA GRANDE — Baker Middle School and Baker High School had several students place highly at the FBLA Regional Skills Conference Feb. 2 at Eastern Oregon University.
Students who placed in the top 10 qualify for the Oregon Business Leadership Conference April 5-8 in Portland, said Toni Zikmund, a business teacher at BHS and the schools FBLA advisor. Dawna Blincoe is the BMS advisor.
There are also some events at the state conference that weren’t part of the regional conference, so it’s possible that all FBLA members will attend the state event, Zikmund said.
Students have to raise money for travel expenses, and some might have conflicts with sports.
Baker High School
• Emanual Rodriguez Sanchez, eighth, introduction to FBLA
• Brooklyn Rayl, second, introduction to financial math
• Harris Gaslin, third, introduction to financial math
• Brooklyn Rayl, third, introduction to public speaking
• Tristan Tritt, first, job interview
• Kalina Gaslin, second, job interview
• Riley Shaw, fifth, job interview
• Claire Bachman, sixth, job interview
• Soffiiah Hryhir, third, marketing
• Jozie Ramos, fifth, organizational leadership
• Brooklyn Jaca, sixth, organizational leadership
• Meadoh Waldrop, sixth, personal finance
• Cadell Mills, 13th, personal finance
• Tristan Tritt, second, political science
• Ashlyn Dalton, first, public speaking
• Campbell Vanderwiele and Ashlyn Dalton, first, sales presentation
• Taylor Dalton and Jozie Ramos, third, sales presentation
• Soffiiah Hryhir, fourth, sales presentation
• Kincaid Rudi, second, accounting 1
• Kalina Gaslin, third, accounting 1
• Taylor Dalton, third, accounting 2
• Kincaid Rudi, fifth, accounting 2
• Macey Moore, eighth, agribusiness
• McKay Anderson, third, business calculations
• McKay Anderson, third, business communication
• Jacqueline Rodriguez Sanchez, seventh, business law
• Layla Hunt, eighth, business law
• Maria Guadalupe Rodriguez Sanchez, first, client service
• Alex Wise, second, client service
• Maria Guadalupe Rodriguez Sanchez, ninth, cyber security
• Harris Gasin, second, economics
• Brooklyn Jaca, second, health care administration
• Te’ygan Coley, Macey Moore and Campbell Vanderwiele, second, hospitality and event management
• Riley Shaw, third, human resource management
• Meadoh Waldrop, third, impromptu speaking
• Te’ygan Coley, first, insurance and risk management
• Jacqueline Rodriguez Sanchez, 12th, introduction to business concepts
Baker Middle School
• Drew Benjamin and Taylor Lee, third, business ethics
• Olive Carlson and Anne Hindman, first, business ethics
• Adelaid Walden, second, business ethics
• Henry Gaslin, first, business etiquette
• Anne Hindman, first, career exploration
• Adeline Shaw, fifth, career exploration
• Kaitlyn Schwin and Elizabeth Timm, second, critical thinking
• Drew Benjamin and Taylor Lee, third, critical thinking
• Mykenzie Coley, 11th, elevator speech
• Henry Gaslin, first, exploring economics
• Adelaid Walden, second, exploring technology
• Olive Carlson, second, leadership
• Elizabeth Timm, fourth, leadership
• Mykenzie Coley, fifth, leadership
• Adeline Shaw, eighth, leadership
• Jaxyn Ramos, ninth, leadership
• Kaitlyn Schwin, first, learning strategies
• Jaxyn Ramos, second, learning strategies
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.