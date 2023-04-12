Two teams of Baker students will compete in the Oregon Battle of the Books competition Saturday, April 15 in Salem.
The five-member teams — one with sixth graders and seventh graders, the other of high school students — qualified for the state event with their performances at regional competitions earlier this year.
The high school team members are Graysen Bowling, Paige Wolfe, Charles Boulter, Daisy Burns and Enola Payton.
The other team consists of Anne Hindman, Jordan Wolfe, Joy Kerns, Evan Carroll and Max Jacoby.
Courtney Snyder, who works at the Baker County Library, coaches the two teams. She said this is the first time Baker teams have advanced to the state competition since she started in 2012.
In Oregon Battle of the Books (OBOB), which is sponsored by the Oregon Association of School Libraries, teams answer two types of questions related to a list of books announced during the fall.
There are three age groups: grades 3 through 5, grades 6 through 8, and grades 9-12. Students meet regularly to answer practice questions and hone their memories about the books.
There are 15 books for the grades 3-5 category, 16 books for the grades 6-8 category, and 12 for the high school division, for which the books are longer.
One type of question is related to a specific book, and the team has to name both the book title and the author. Team members have 15 seconds to discuss their answer, and then one designated member gives the team’s answer.
If the answer is incorrect, the other team has a chance to answer. Two teams compete against each other in each round.
In the other type of question, the judge names the book and author, then poses a question specific to that book.
As an example, if one of the books was “The Wizard of Oz” (which is not on any of the lists this year), one question might be: “In which book does a young girl get transported, by tornado, to a fantasy world with an emerald city?”
And for the other section, the question might be:
“In ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ what color were the magical slippers Dorothy used to return home?”
The Baker teams will be competing for an ornate, double-decker Battle of the Books trophy.
Snyder, who will be accompanied on the trip to Salem by another Baker librarian, Heather Spry, has been coaching Baker OBOB teams since 2012.
“I started with one team at South Baker (Intermediate School, which has students from grades 4-6),” Snyder said. “Betty Palmer was principal then and asked the library if we had any resources to help them put a team together. I overheard Perry (Stokes, the library director) talking to our then children’s librarian about it and went running out of my workspace volunteering to help out.”
Snyder said that when she was in school in New Mexico she participated in Battle of the Books.
“That’s how it began,” she said.
Snyder has coached Baker teams every year since 2012 except 2017, when Melissa Grammon, who also works at the library, stepped up for the season. Grammon coaches Baker’s team of third through fifth graders.
Snyder was also chair of the OBOB title committee until 2022, which is in charge of picking the book titles for each year’s event.
OBOB practices are once a week, starting in October. The teams for grades 3-5 and 6-8 meet at the library after school. The high school team meets during lunch in the school library.
“In the beginning we do play memory games to get the students to learn all of their titles and authors,” Snyder said.
“Once they have a couple of books read and their title/authors mostly memorized I do practice questions with
them.”
Although the number of OBOB teams hasn’t rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, Snyder said she expects about 20 middle school teams and a dozen high schools will compete at the state event April 15 at Chemeketa Community College.
“It was kind of a wild time this year but the students handled it very well,” Snyder said.
“Their communication between those in person and those in Zoom was great.”
Planning the trip to Salem has also been hectic, Snyder said.
“I will be driving the students up Friday (April 14) and then competing and driving home on Saturday,” she said. “This is the first time the library has organized a field trip of this magnitude and it is a little overwhelming.”
Even if the Baker teams don’t land among the stars at state, they’ll have something to look forward to when they return.
“The Friends of the Library donate for the pizza and we play a game in the dark, closed library, where they have to find questions I have hidden beforehand, and correctly answer them before they can move forward to the next question and eventually, the pizza,” Snyder said. “I’m the mean one, not the fun one — I make them even earn their celebratory pizza.”
Snyder said parents of team members have been very supportive, and Christine Hawes, the library’s HR manager, has helped with the travel preparations.
Prior to this year, Snyder said the closest a Baker team had come to qualifying for state was her first high school team, which had just two members — Amelia Bott and Kaylee Hickman.
“They came in second at their regional competition that year, competing against six other teams who had their full rosters of four team members,” Snyder said.
She has enjoyed coaching students over the years, and in particular those who participate year after year.
“My favorite thing about coaching in OBOB in Baker is that I get these students for years,” Snyder said.
“I had one student, Izzy Wachtel, who was on my first team in 2012 and she participated all the years until she graduated. I tell them every year — now I get them in sixth grade but Melissa assures me, she warns them at the elementary level — that once they start, they are committed through their high school career as well. They mostly listen.
“As all of my past OBOB students will tell you, I am in denial every time I have a senior who is graduating.”
For parents who want their kids to look into the competition, go to www.oregonbattleofthebooks.org to learn and enroll with OBOB for the 2023-24 year starting in October.
