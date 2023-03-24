While the Grumman Long Life Vehicle has been the mainstay postal vehicle for decades running, recently the United States Postal Service has kicked off its plans to eventually replace the aging mail trucks with an initial order of 9,250 electric vehicles according to a February USPS press release.
The van fleets are expected to be rolling out to critical locations by the end of the year, though it will still be some significant time before Baker district will see them established locally over the next decade. The post office intends to move to electric purchases fully after 2026.
For the long term, the post office parking lot already has wiring for electric vehicles as the technology becomes more mainstream, though as standards and designs change it may require adaptation before it sees regular use.
The vehicles themselves are to be Ford E-Transit vans, which are large enough to accommodate full, standing-height room inside. The vans retail at roughly $47,000 apiece, and operate with an average 126 mile range according to Ford Motors, and will likely be seen in major city locations.
The Grummans will be decommissioned and possibly auctioned, though it’s unlikely they’ll serve any further public or private purpose. The long life vehicles, though long lived, typically only get about 8-9 MPG with air conditioning. Current fuel prices aside, parts and service for them will also become rare as the current fleet uses them up until the completed transition.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.