While the Grumman Long Life Vehicle has been the mainstay postal vehicle for decades running, recently the United States Postal Service has kicked off its plans to eventually replace the aging mail trucks with an initial order of 9,250 electric vehicles according to a February USPS press release.

The van fleets are expected to be rolling out to critical locations by the end of the year, though it will still be some significant time before Baker district will see them established locally over the next decade. The post office intends to move to electric purchases fully after 2026.

Ian Crawford is a writer, photographer and creative hailing from Halfway, Oregon. He's a multimedia designer with several collegiate gallery awards and previously worked as editor for Eastern Oregon University's student news.

