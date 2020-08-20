Police say an incident that started with two people huffing canned air to get high at Geiser-Pollman Park Monday afternoon ended with an argument that led to one attacking the other with a knife.
Mariam “Evee” Collard, 20, of Baker City, is being held at the Baker County Jail for the stabbing of Michael Scott Tugman, 32, of Baker City. Tugman was taken to the hospital Monday with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, District Attorney Greg Baxter stated in a press release issued Monday night.
The Baker County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the incident.
Tugman sustained a slash wound to his left cheek and stabbing wounds on his left triceps outer arm area and left upper rib cage, Baker City Police detective Shannon Regan stated in a court document.
Collard and Tugman were acquaintances and the general public was not believed to have been in danger during the incident, Baxter stated.
Collard was arraigned Tuesday in Baker County Circuit Court on one count of second-degree assault, a Class B felony which on conviction carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 70 months in prison.
Collard also was arraigned on a second-degree disorderly conduct charge, a Class B misdemeanor, for allegedly “engaging in violent, tumultuous or threatening behavior,” court documents state.
Regan said Geiser-Pollman Park “was filled with multiple adults and children” at the time of the stabbing.
During Tuesday’s arraignment, Judge Matt Shirtcliff ordered Collard held on $50,000 bail with release possible after posting 10%, or $5,000. Bob Moon, a Baker City attorney, was appointed to represent her.
Regan stated in the court document that the trouble between Collard and Tugman started about 3:18 p.m. Monday when Collard began recording Tugman while he was under the influence of the canned air product the two had been inhaling in the park. Tugman became upset and told Collard to stop the recording.
He then approached her and the two wrestled over Collard’s phone, which she was using to make the video, according to Regan. Collard next grabbed her fixed-blade throwing knife, which measured 5 to 7 inches long, and stabbed Tugman three times, Regan stated.
Collard fled the park and threw the knife behind the Dollar Tree where it was recovered by police, Regan said. Officers then arrested Collard and transported her to the jail.
Baxter said Wednesday that the case will next go before a grand jury for consideration of any additional charges.
