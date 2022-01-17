A basketball team that captivated Baker residents perhaps more than any before or since will be honored a half century after its improbable achievements.
The 1972 Baker High School boys team, which finished second in the state, will be recognized later this winter during a game at BHS.
The ceremony was initially planned for Friday, Jan. 21, when the Baker girls and boys are slated to play host to Ontario in the BHS gym.
But with COVID-19 cases potentially causing postponements — Baker’s girls and boys games against La Grande set for Jan. 11 were moved to Feb. 8 due to virus issues in the La Grande teams — the ceremony likely will take place some time in February, said Randy Daugherty.
That date will be announced later.
Daugherty, who lives in Baker City, was a junior on the 1972 team.
He broke his leg against Bend with four games left in the regular season and had to watch from the bench as his teammates nearly pulled off a major upset against Jefferson, the powerful Portland team, in the championship game on March 25, 1972, at Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Jefferson, which finished with a 26-1 record, won 59-52 over the Bulldogs in a game that had a record attendance of 13,395.
No Baker team has played before a larger crowd.
“That was a big game,” Daugherty said.
Daugherty said two members of the 1972 team — Daryl Ross, the leading scorer, and Mike Davis — have passed away.
But most of the other players still live in Baker City, he said.
The complete roster, in addition to Daugherty, Ross and Davis, included Craig Erickson, Rick Scrivner, Mark Johnson, Dick Sheehy, Wes Morgan, Fred Warner Jr., Tim Wood and Greg Sackos.
Daugherty said Greg Hammond, the son of the late Gary Hammond, the head coach who guided Baker to the runner-up finish in 1972, also lives in Baker City, as does assistant coach John Heriza.
The team’s statistician, Gerry Steele, and manager, Verl Cote, also live in Baker City.
Daugherty said the five cheerleaders, three of whom live in Baker City, will also be invited to the ceremony.
“It’s surprising how many people from the team still live here,” he said. “We should have a big representation (at the ceremony).”
Baker entered the 1972 tournament with a 16-6 record. At the time Oregon had just four classifications for high school sports — B, A, AA and AAA — and the Bulldogs were a AAA school, meaning they competed against the largest schools.
In the tournament opener on March 22, 1972, Baker beat Corvallis 51-45.
The Bulldogs then beat Newberg 64-44 on March 23 — setting a tournament record with 65% field goal shooting — and nipped Sunset 50-49 on Ross’ buzzer-beater in a semifinal game on March 24 to set up the championship game against Jefferson.
The Baker City Herald is planning a story about the 1972 team, including interviews with team members, for later this winter.
