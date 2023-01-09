Gasoline prices in Baker City continue to keep Baker County’s average the highest among Oregon’s 36 counties and well above prices in adjacent counties.
On Monday, Jan. 9, Baker County’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $4.51, according to the AAA auto club.
That’s 32 cents higher than any other county.
Wallowa and Curry counties were tied for the second-highest average, at $4.19. Union County was third, at $4.11.
Oregon’s overall average price was $3.70. The U.S. average was $3.28.
Prices at many stations in Baker City were even higher than the Baker County average, ranging from $4.55 to $4.59.
The exception is Black’s Distributing at Third and Broadway streets, where the price Monday was $4.09. The station is open to all customers.
Whitney Black said she and her husband, Shannon, who own the company, said Monday morning that they are “happy when we can show our customers some love with pricing.”
“Historically, Black Distributing had the pleasure of working with the same distributor for almost 35 years. When they sold out, they made sure to connect us with another solid distributor. Within that framework, Shannon makes an extreme effort to have a good relationship and works to bring in loads from the most advantageous locations. We are thankful to be small enough to have that flexibility and to serve this awesome little community that we both grew up in.”
Many local stations are affiliated with corporations, including Maverik, Sinclair and Jackson’s.
As of press time Monday, the Herald hadn’t received responses to emails and phone calls to those corporate offices.
The manager at Gas ‘N Snack on 10th Street was out today.
Shane Alderson, who was sworn in last week as chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners, said he is looking into the local gas prices, but as of Monday he had not received any responses from local stations or corporate offices.
Tom Averett of Baker City wrote in an email to the Herald that he travels regularly to La Grande, Ontario, Boise, John Day, Prineville and Bend.
“The fuel prices everywhere are significantly less than in Baker,” Averett wrote. “I don’t believe this price difference can be explained away by fuel transportation costs or different rates of inventory turnover in different geographical areas. So unless there is some other legitimate reason for the price discrepancy that I haven’t considered, it leaves me thinking that there is collusion occurring between fuel sellers.”
Baker County’s average price has topped Oregon’s counties for almost a month, and prior to that it was the second-highest, behind Curry County, at the state’s southwest corner, for multiple weeks.
According to the Oregon Department of Justice, the agency has received one complaint about excessive fuel prices in Baker City.
That complaint mentioned the Maverik station at 1520 Campbell St.
The complaint, which did not include the name of the person who made it, reads: “I question why Baker City gas stations are .60 cents higher than any many that are only 20 miles away. It’s not limited to one station seems to be a concerted effort to gouge and blame the other guy.”
Kristina Edmunson, communications director for Ellen Rosenblum, Oregon attorney general, wrote in an email to the Herald on Monday morning that in Oregon “it is not a violation of the Unlawful Trade Practices Act (UTPA) to charge more than other gas stations.”
It is illegal to sell goods at an “unconscionably excessive price” after the governor declares an abnormal disruption of the market, but that has not happened in Oregon regarding fuel prices, Edmunson said.
More information about price gouging laws is available at www.doj.state.or.us/consumer-protection/sales-scams-fraud/price-gouging/.
Although Baker County’s average price has dropped 7 cents per gallon since Dec. 22, prices have fallen faster in most other counties, increasing the price advantage for stations in those counties.In Umatilla County, for instance, the average price on Monday, Jan. 9 was $3.66, or 85 cents lower than Baker County’s average (and 92 cents below Baker City’s average, not including Black’s Distributing, which isn’t listed on AAA’s Fuel Price Finder website). On Dec. 22, Umatilla County’s average price was 77 cents less than Baker County’s. Other counties’ average prices on Jan. 9:
• Malheur, $3.62 — 89 cents lower than Baker County. The difference on Dec. 22 was 86 cents.
• Grant, $3.73 — 79 cents lower. The difference on Dec. 22 was 61 cents.
• Union, $4.11 — 40 cents less. The difference on Dec. 22 was 24 cents.
• Wallowa, $4.19 — 32 cents less. The difference on Dec. 22 was 25 cents.
• Harney, $3.80 — 71 cents less. The difference on Dec. 22 was 84 cents.
• Morrow, $3.59 — 92 cents less. The difference on Dec. 22 was 87 cents.
• Crook, $3.73 — 78 cents less. The difference on Dec. 22 was 70 cents.
• Deschutes, $3.64 — 87 cents. The difference on Dec. 22 was 79 cents.
• Lake, $3.82 — 69 cents less. The difference on Dec. 22 was 50 cents.
