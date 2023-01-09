Gasoline prices in Baker City continue to keep Baker County’s average the highest among Oregon’s 36 counties and well above prices in adjacent counties.

On Monday, Jan. 9, Baker County’s average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $4.51, according to the AAA auto club.

