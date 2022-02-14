Two organizations with ties to Baker County are extending their reach to Africa.
The most visible is Art Roamers, owned by Jeff and Susan Jentzsch, which brings metal animal sculptures created by African artists to the sidewalks of Baker City every summer. By bringing the artwork — which is for sale — to the United States, Art Roamers makes it accessible to a wider audience.
The other nonprofit is Snake River Music Gardens, founded by Art Sappington and his wife and colleague, music educator Lindianne Sarno.
Snake River Music Gardens has supported His Grace Children’s Home, an orphanage in Uganda, for about two years.
Sarno said she was talking about the orphanage at church when a friend mentioned Art Roamers.
“I took that as divine guidance so I got in touch with them,” she said.
With their shared connection to Uganda, these two organizations are spreading the word about how Baker County can help the African country.
Sarno and Sappington will join the Art Roamers’ First Friday event on March 4, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Art Roamers is at 1902 Main St., with the entrance on the north side of Court Plaza.
100 Families
To gain more support for His Grace Children’s Home, Sarno launched the 100 Families Campaign to find sponsors for the 35 orphans who live at the orphanage.
“At this point we have 15 families helping us,” Sarno said. “Our support program is unique because 100% of donations go right to the orphanage. Snake River Music Gardens covers all processing fees.”
Sarno is in frequent contact with Waiswa John Billy, who is director of the orphanage.
The campaign, she said, will help “stabilize the orphanage budget and find sponsors and grandparents for the 35 children.”
“It’s not just the money,” Sarno said. “It’s the love, and the feeling that he can rely on us.”
Experts needed
Sarno said another way to help is to share expertise, especially for agricultural practices.
For instance, Sappington is helping the orphanage become food self-reliant with gardens, a permaculture food forest, and beehives.
A capital project at the orphanage is to finish a building as an office for Joseph Mulopi, an agriculturist who took a permaculture design course through Oregon State University.
Mulopi’s plan, Sarno said, is to “design food forests for other orphanages, extending self-reliance into Uganda’s orphan population and giving orphans useful food-producing skills so they become valuable to their community rather than a burden.”
How to help
Sarno is encouraging church groups and service organizations to learn more about His Grace Children’s Home, and to consider sponsoring a child.
She said an easy way to donate is through the website www.snakerivermusicgardens.org.
Sarno said donors receive monthly updates and annual reports. Sponsors receive photos and messages from child.
Another way to help is to finance the purchase of musical instruments for the orphanage’s music garden. Sarno said that Kasagga Grace, the orphanage music teacher, created a budget of $2,500 for musical instruments.
“Ten musicians times $25 times 10 months and the music garden would be off and running,” Sarno said.
She said Snake River Music Gardens’ weekly video conference often features music, and interested supporters could tune in to hear the children sing.
Other donations could help finance school fees and develop a school at the home, or support the development of a neighborhood medical clinic.
Contact
For more information about how to be involved, attend the March 4 First Friday event, or contact Snake River Music Gardens by calling 541-519-9321 or emailing lindianne@snakerivermusicgardens.org.
To learn more about Art Roamers, visit www.artroamers.com or check the Facebook page.
