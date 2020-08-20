A lightning-sparked blaze burning near the border between Baker and Malheur counties blew up Tuesday afternoon and evening, fanned by hot, dry and gusty south winds.
The Baldy fire grew from about 500 acres to an estimated 5,000 acres as of Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday the rapidly growing blaze spawned a towering smoke plume visible from Baker City, about 20 air miles to the north.
On Wednesday morning smoke settled into Baker Valley.
Fire managers were optimistic that a brief rain shower that quieted the fire overnight would help a growing cadre of firefighters start to corral the blaze Wednesday, which was forecast to be less blustery.
“A little rain is not going to put it out this time of year,” Al Crouch, fire mitigation/education specialist for the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District, said Wednesday morning. “We’ve got a ton of heavy iron in there to help us out, so things are looking better in those terms.”
Crouch said the Oregon Department of Forestry dispatched multiple bulldozers to aid fire crews. A total of seven dozers were building fire lines on Wednesday.
Seven fire engines were also assigned to the Baldy fire, along with fire crews from the BLM, the Forestry Department and volunteers from the Ironside Rangeland Fire Protection Association.
Crouch said the availability of airplanes and helicopters wasn’t certain Wednesday morning.
Some aircraft could be diverted to deal with new fires started by widespread lightning Tuesday night, he said.
Although the Baldy fire started in an area of grass and sagebrush, it spread to the west into forest, Crouch said.
The fire is primarily on public land but has also burned some private property, he said.
No homes were threatened Wednesday but a private outbuilding along Alder Creek was potentially threatened.
Ranchers also have moved cattle out of the potential path of the fire, Crouch said.
The region’s largest blaze, the Indian Creek fire in Malheur County, has also grown, to about 14,000 acres Wednesday morning.
Some of the growth resulted from fire crews conducting burnouts — intentionally igniting fuel between the main fire and control lines, which reduces the chance of flames crossing the lines, Crouch said.
Lightning from Tuesday’s storms ignited at least 20 new fires across Northeastern Oregon, according to fire dispatch centers in La Grande and John Day.
As of Wednesday afternoon, most of the new fires were reported at less than 1 acre. A fire reported Tuesday near Medical Springs was contained at 1.23 acres at 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday.
