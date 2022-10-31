Almost 18% of Baker County voters had returned their ballot as of Monday morning, Oct. 31.
Ballots are due by 8 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. However, for the first time in a general election (the exemption debuted with this May’s primary election), mailed ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 8 will also be counted, even if they arrive after that day.
Baker County Clerk Stefanie Kirby said her office mailed ballots to 12,891 eligible voters. That’s a record high for Baker County. Ballots were mailed around Oct. 19.
Voters who don’t return their ballot by mail have multiple options for dropoff sites.
• Baker County Clerk’s Office
1995 Third St., Suite 150
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Election Day 7a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Drive Up Drop Site
West side of County Courthouse, on Fourth Street
7 days a week 24 hours a day
Election Day until 8 p.m.
• Community Connection of Baker County
2810 Cedar St.
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 12:30p.m., 1:30p.m. to 5 p.m.
Election Day 8 a.m. to12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Halfway City Hall
155-B E. Record St.
Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to noon 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Closed Friday
Election Day 8 a.m. to noon,1 p.m. 8 p.m.
• Huntington City Hall
50 E .Adams St.
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Election Day 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Richland City Hall
89 Main St.
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Election Day 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
